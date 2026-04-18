Lauren Sánchez Tries to Broker Peace Between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour As Met Gala Stakes Rise
April 18 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Lauren Sanchez stepped in as an unlikely go-between in one of fashion and politics' iciest cold wars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But insiders say not everyone is interested in calling a truce.
Lauren Sánchez Sees an Opening
Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Lauren has been quietly working behind the scenes to ease long-running tension between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour.
The timing is strategic. With Met Gala influence in play — and Lauren recently spending time with Anna during Paris Fashion Week — insiders say she sees a rare opportunity.
"Lauren is connecting very powerful dots," one insider says. "She moves comfortably in both worlds — and she knows exactly who needs to be in the same room."
With Jeff Bezos backing the Met Gala and his presence at Donald Trump's inauguration adding another layer of intrigue, the effort is about more than optics.
"This is about access," the source adds. "It's about staying welcome in every room that matters."
Wintour's Thinly Veiled Dig
The tension has been years in the making and hasn't always stayed behind closed doors.
In a recent interview with Greta Gerwig for Vogue, Anna reflected on how women approach style, noting that for men, dressing for success has long been straightforward, while for women, "dressing has always been more nebulous."
"I don't think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary," Anna said, before appearing to reference Melania's polished, uniform aesthetic.
She went on to praise Michelle Obama's range, noting she can move between brands and styles while still feeling authentic — "she always looks like herself."
Anna also highlighted other modern political spouses, adding, "I'm full of admiration for New York City's new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself," referring to Rama Duwaji.
Then came the line many saw as a direct jab: "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses."
The Vogue Snub That Lingered
The divide has also been reflected in Vogue itself.
During her tenure, Anna placed Michelle on the cover multiple times, while Melania was never featured as first lady, a contrast that fueled long-running accusations of bias.
Explaining her editorial choices, Anna said, "We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they're taking on issues, we support them, we feel that they are leaders."
Melania World Fires Back
Melania's camp has repeatedly brushed off the slight, while also calling it out.
In 2019, then-spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said, "To be on the cover of Vogue doesn't define Mrs. Trump; she's been there, done that long before she was first lady."