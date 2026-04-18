Lauren Sánchez Tries to Broker Peace Between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour As Met Gala Stakes Rise

Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Lauren has been quietly working behind the scenes to ease long-running tension between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour.

The timing is strategic. With Met Gala influence in play — and Lauren recently spending time with Anna during Paris Fashion Week — insiders say she sees a rare opportunity.

"Lauren is connecting very powerful dots," one insider says. "She moves comfortably in both worlds — and she knows exactly who needs to be in the same room."

With Jeff Bezos backing the Met Gala and his presence at Donald Trump's inauguration adding another layer of intrigue, the effort is about more than optics.

"This is about access," the source adds. "It's about staying welcome in every room that matters."