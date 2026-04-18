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Home > News > Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sánchez Tries to Broker Peace Between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour As Met Gala Stakes Rise

split image of Anna Wintour / Lauren Sanchez / Melania Trump
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez had quietly worked behind the scenes to ease tensions between Anna Wintour and Melania Trump.

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April 18 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sanchez stepped in as an unlikely go-between in one of fashion and politics' iciest cold wars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But insiders say not everyone is interested in calling a truce.

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Lauren Sánchez Sees an Opening

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image of Anna Wintour had praised Michelle Obama's style while making a pointed remark about Melania Trump.
Source: mega

Anna had praised Michelle Obama's style while making a pointed remark about Melania.

Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Lauren has been quietly working behind the scenes to ease long-running tension between Melania Trump and Anna Wintour.

The timing is strategic. With Met Gala influence in play — and Lauren recently spending time with Anna during Paris Fashion Week — insiders say she sees a rare opportunity.

"Lauren is connecting very powerful dots," one insider says. "She moves comfortably in both worlds — and she knows exactly who needs to be in the same room."

With Jeff Bezos backing the Met Gala and his presence at Donald Trump's inauguration adding another layer of intrigue, the effort is about more than optics.

"This is about access," the source adds. "It's about staying welcome in every room that matters."

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Wintour's Thinly Veiled Dig

image of Michelle had been featured multiple times on Vogue covers during her time as first lady.
Source: mega

Michelle had been featured multiple times on Vogue covers during her time as first lady.

The tension has been years in the making and hasn't always stayed behind closed doors.

In a recent interview with Greta Gerwig for Vogue, Anna reflected on how women approach style, noting that for men, dressing for success has long been straightforward, while for women, "dressing has always been more nebulous."

"I don't think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary," Anna said, before appearing to reference Melania's polished, uniform aesthetic.

She went on to praise Michelle Obama's range, noting she can move between brands and styles while still feeling authentic — "she always looks like herself."

Anna also highlighted other modern political spouses, adding, "I'm full of admiration for New York City's new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself," referring to Rama Duwaji.

Then came the line many saw as a direct jab: "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses."

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The Vogue Snub That Lingered

image of Melania had never appeared on the cover of Vogue while serving as first lady.
Source: mega

Melania had never appeared on the cover of Vogue while serving as first lady.

The divide has also been reflected in Vogue itself.

During her tenure, Anna placed Michelle on the cover multiple times, while Melania was never featured as first lady, a contrast that fueled long-running accusations of bias.

Explaining her editorial choices, Anna said, "We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they're taking on issues, we support them, we feel that they are leaders."

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image of Stephanie Grisham had dismissed the snub, calling the fashion industry biased and 'small-minded.'
Source: mega

Stephanie Grisham had dismissed the snub, calling the fashion industry biased and 'small-minded.'

Melania's camp has repeatedly brushed off the slight, while also calling it out.

In 2019, then-spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said, "To be on the cover of Vogue doesn't define Mrs. Trump; she's been there, done that long before she was first lady."

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