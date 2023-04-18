A key figure who helped organize the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally apologized this week after he was accused of asking teenage boys for sexual pictures, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ali Alexander, 37, came under fire last month after British right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos accused Alexander of asking at least two teenage boys for sexual pictures in 2017.

Although Alexander claimed the allegations against him are false, he admitted in his apology that he was “careless” and failed to properly “qualify” the individuals he was sending “inappropriate messages” to. “I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years,” he wrote.

“When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines,” Alexander continued. “Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s identities during flirtatious banter at the start.” According to Daily Beast, rumors of Alexander’s allegedly illicit behavior toward underage boys began circulating in 2015.

The rumors gained momentum late last month after Yiannopoulos began releasing video interviews and other evidence allegedly implicating Alexander in the sexual propositioning of young men. “The reason I’m doing this is because he used my name,” Yiannopoulos said when asked why he decided to release the allegations against Alexander last month.

Other sources suggested Yiannopoulos turned on Alexander after Alexander and “America First” leader Nick Fuentes pushed Yiannopoulos out of a position in Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign. In one cache of alleged evidence against Alexander from 2017, the “Stop the Steal” organizer allegedly asked for – and allegedly received – nude photographs from a then-15-year-old boy named Aidan Dunkin.

“You don’t even send me videos anymore,” Alexander allegedly wrote to then-17-year-old Duncan two years later in 2019. “No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece.” Duncan has since spoken out about his alleged relationship with Alexander and claimed he was “naïve and desperate” and “had no choice” but to “cooperate” with Alexander’s requests.

“When I was 15 I was naive and desperate,” Duncan wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I thought I had no choice but to cooperate with inappropriate and humiliating requests if I wanted to make it in politics. I figured that was just the nature of the game.” Alexander is also accused of forming a relationship with another teenager named Lance Johnston in 2019.

According to screenshotted messages between Alexander and Johnston from July 2019, a then-34-year-old Alexander allegedly asked the then-17-year-old Johnston to send photos of himself naked. Fuentes and other MAGA supporters have since "disavowed" Alexander over the allegations against him, although Fuentes has also blamed Alexander's two alleged victims for "going along" with Alexander's "flirting" despite being underage.

“[Duncan] and Lance were willing to go along flirting with Ali (to varying degrees) without any protest because they thought it would advance their political careers,” Fuentes wrote over the weekend. “If you are flirting with adult gay men because you think it’s going to land you a job, you know full well what you’re doing and it’s gross,” he continued. “Sorry but even at 15, I would have never sent nudes to an adult gay man. There’s something wrong there.”