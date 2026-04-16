Meghan Markle's Latest Humiliation: 'Diva Duchess' Fails to Sell Out 300 Person Aussie 'Wellness Retreat' As Organizers Plead for Last-Minute Attendees

The former Netflix personality was hoping to earn a pretty penny giving a "fireside chat" Q&A to adoring fans willing to pony up several thousand dollars for the opportunity to be in the company of the "Diva Duchess," but with just one day to go before the “Her Best Life” kickoff, tickets are still up for grabs.

Meghan Markle 's latest career venture is shaping up to be a flop, as the ex-royal has failed to fill the seats at her 300-person Australian wellness retreat despite a last-minute sales blitz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tickets were still available the day ahead of Meghn Markle's retreat kicking off.

Host and organizer Gemma O'Neill told Instagram followers that there was a "final last-minute availability" for the retreat, which kicks off at Sydney's InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel on April 17.

"If you want to nab a final spot at our Her Best Life retreat, DM us now," the talent manager advised, even though tickets have been on sale since March 10.

She also shared that the hotel had more "solo" rooms available, after originally only offering shared twin-bed rooms where attendees would have to bunk with strangers.

It didn't appear that the retreat had lowered the astronomical prices, with an "early bird" ticket priced at $1,930 and a VIP seat at $2,288. For that higher price, guests would get a table closer to the conference room stage for Markle's brief Q&A appearance, along with a "group table photo" with the former actress.

The Los Angeles native is not taking part in any other events, including yoga, manifestation workshops, sound-healing sessions or a gala dinner.