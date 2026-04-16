Meghan Markle's Latest Humiliation: 'Diva Duchess' Fails to Sell Out 300 Person Aussie 'Wellness Retreat' As Organizers Plead for Last-Minute Attendees
April 16 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest career venture is shaping up to be a flop, as the ex-royal has failed to fill the seats at her 300-person Australian wellness retreat despite a last-minute sales blitz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Netflix personality was hoping to earn a pretty penny giving a "fireside chat" Q&A to adoring fans willing to pony up several thousand dollars for the opportunity to be in the company of the "Diva Duchess," but with just one day to go before the “Her Best Life” kickoff, tickets are still up for grabs.
'Last Minute Availabilities' for Retreat Tickets
Host and organizer Gemma O'Neill told Instagram followers that there was a "final last-minute availability" for the retreat, which kicks off at Sydney's InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel on April 17.
"If you want to nab a final spot at our Her Best Life retreat, DM us now," the talent manager advised, even though tickets have been on sale since March 10.
She also shared that the hotel had more "solo" rooms available, after originally only offering shared twin-bed rooms where attendees would have to bunk with strangers.
It didn't appear that the retreat had lowered the astronomical prices, with an "early bird" ticket priced at $1,930 and a VIP seat at $2,288. For that higher price, guests would get a table closer to the conference room stage for Markle's brief Q&A appearance, along with a "group table photo" with the former actress.
The Los Angeles native is not taking part in any other events, including yoga, manifestation workshops, sound-healing sessions or a gala dinner.
Prince Harry Also Failed to Sell Out Paid Australian Event
Markle's husband, Prince Harry, suffered a similar woe when he failed to sell out a workplace mental health summit where he was the keynote speaker on April 16.
The duke gave an address at the for-profit InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, and photos from inside the venue showed seemingly open tables with no one seated at them.
Tickets went on sale in mid-March, with eye-watering prices of $2,378 for Platinum packages and $1,978 for Gold packages.
The summit then slashed prices by half, announcing on April 6 that it was introducing a "Delegate" package for $997.00 or a chance to participate virtually for $498. The first option still gave attendees access to watch Harry deliver his speech in person.
Public Relations Missteps Down Under
Harry and Markle arrived in Australia on April 14 for a four-day pseudo-royal tour.
The pair kicked things off by heading straight from a long-haul commercial flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne to visit sick patients at the Royal Children's Hospital, which some critics claimed was nothing more than an "exploitive public relations opportunity" with the ailing youngsters.
The duo looked every inch like actual working royals in their posh, polished outfits, with Markle even trotting out a $105K ensemble dripping with expensive jewelry.
In addition to posing for photos with children battling cancer, the With Love, Meghan star also wore the look to a women's homeless shelter, where she helped serve a frittata lunch.
This wasn't lost on critics, who called out Markle for seemingly flaunting her wealth.
"Why wear something so expensive to a refuge giving out meals to women who haven’t got a bloody home?" one user scoffed on X.
Pivot to Paid Speaking Events Not Working Out
Harry and Markle’s career pivot to paid speaking gigs comes as their other ventures have gone down the drain.
Netflix has already cut all financial ties with the former Suits star’s As Ever brand after scrapping her lifestyle series, which was meant to double as a glossy promo vehicle for the niche food items.
The streamer ended the disgraced duo's megabucks exclusive deal in August 2025, demoting their services to only a "first look" project option.
The pair was also previously dumped from their $20 million Spotify deal in 2023, with the head of talk strategy branding Harry and Markle "f------ grifters."