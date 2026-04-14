'Performative Nonsense': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting Sick Kids' During Hospital Visit on 'Pseudo-Royal' Australian Tour

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, chose a location with a very storied royal history to mark their first appearance in Australia since their 2018 tour as royal newlyweds.

The now-private citizens toured the hospital the prince's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, first visited in 1963. She returned in 2011, along with her husband, Prince Philip, to officially open the hospital on its current site.

Harry's parents, King Charles III and his late ex-wife, Princess Diana, also toured the Royal Children's Hospital during their 1985 tour of Australia.

The Sussexes toured the facility as private citizens after quitting the royal family in 2020, but were given the type of welcome afforded to foreign dignitaries on April 14.