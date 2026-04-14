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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims 'We Have to Truly Question' Trump's 'Mental Stability' After Prez's Explosive Rants and Threats Against Iran

Marjorie Taylor Greene once again called out Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene once again called out Donald Trump.

April 14 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that Americans should "truly question" whether Donald Trump is mentally fit to be President of the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a sit-down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, the ex-congresswoman and formerly staunch MAGA supporter discussed Trump's recent profanity-laced rants on social media.

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'It Is Absolutely Wrong'

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Kaitlan Collins asked if Marjorie Taylor Greene really believed that Trump should be 'removed' from office.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins asked if Marjorie Taylor Greene really believed that Trump should be 'removed' from office.

When Collins asked if she "really" thought that the POTUS "should be removed from office," Greene pointed to the 79-year-old's shocking Truth Social post where he claimed "a whole civilization" would "die" if Iran and the U.S. couldn't come to a peace agreement by his deadline.

"I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people," Greene, 51, said. "That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said, this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime."

"So, for him to call to wipe out an entire civilization of people, it is absolutely wrong," she added.

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Inside Trump's Controversial Posts

Donald Trump's recent social media posts have been heavily criticized.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's recent social media posts have been heavily criticized.

Trump sparked backlash from supporters and former supporters after he made a number of threatening remarks to Iran on social media earlier this month.

On April 5, he demanded Iran to "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b------s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

Two days later, he warned, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

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marjorie taylor greene truly question trump mental stability iran threats
Source: MEGA

On Easter, he was also criticized for making bizarre comments in front of children at the annual Easter egg roll at the White House.

"One year ago – a little bit more – our country was dead. We had a dead country," Trump said at the time. "We had an administration that didn't know what the hell they were doing. Today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."

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Trump Criticized by Former Supporters

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Alex Jones called for Donald Trump to be removed from office.
Source: MEGA

Alex Jones called for Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Following his bombshell social media posts, Greene herself claimed that Trump had lost his marbles.

"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness," she wrote via X. "I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, has also dubbed the war in Iran "stupid."

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he continued on a recent installment of his podcast. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones even called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and Trump removed from office, claiming that his "unhinged" posts made him sound like a "super villain"

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