Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims 'We Have to Truly Question' Trump's 'Mental Stability' After Prez's Explosive Rants and Threats Against Iran

When Collins asked if she "really" thought that the POTUS "should be removed from office," Greene pointed to the 79-year-old's shocking Truth Social post where he claimed "a whole civilization" would "die" if Iran and the U.S. couldn't come to a peace agreement by his deadline.

"I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people," Greene, 51, said. "That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said, this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime."

"So, for him to call to wipe out an entire civilization of people, it is absolutely wrong," she added.