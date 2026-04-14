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Home > News > Nancy Pelosi
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Nancy Pelosi Urges Trump to 'Seek Treatment' After Posting and Deleting Jesus Christ Photo — As Top Doc Raises Concern Over Prez's 'Aggressive Speech'

split image of Nancy Pelosi / Donald Trump ai image / Donald Trump
Source: mega; @realdonaldtrump;Truth Social

Nancy Pelosi called for Trump to 'seek treatment' after controversial AI image resurfaces.

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April 14 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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The controversy involving Donald Trump's AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ has triggered fresh political backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Pelosi has now weighed in, suggesting the former president "seek treatment" as experts and media figures question his behavior.

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'What's Going On?'

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image of Reporter questioned Trump's recent behavior amid Pope Leo feud and viral post.
Source: mega

Reporter questioned Trump's recent behavior amid Pope Leo feud and viral post.

Discussing Trump's recent feud with Pope Leo, as well as the controversial AI-generated image, a reporter raised concerns about the pattern of incidents.

"What is going on?" the reporter questioned.

"You'd have to ask a psychiatrist... It isn't even worthy of a conversation; it's really worth a diagnosis," Pelosi responded.

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Source: @RoshanKrRaii/X

Megyn Kelly branded Trump's AI Jesus image 'blasphemous' during a SiriusXM broadcast.

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'Aggressive Speech'

image of The deleted AI-generated image showed Trump in robes amid patriotic symbolism.
Source: mega

The deleted AI-generated image showed Trump in robes amid patriotic symbolism.

Dr. Lori Bohn, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, weighed in on the broader conversation about Trump’s communication style.

"Impulsive or aggressive speech may be displayed by individuals who are mentally healthy and can be influenced by personality style, environmental stressors, or intentional communication strategies," she told Radar exclusively.

However, she added that "psychological distress is more likely to be identified when behavior is persistent and escalating over time."

She emphasized the importance of identifying whether a behavior is a "consistent pattern of dysfunction" or more "situational."

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Megyn Kelly Speaks Out

image of Kelly said Trump 'knows' the image was inappropriate, escalating criticism.
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly said Trump 'knows' the image was inappropriate, escalating criticism.

The AI image has since been removed, but not before igniting widespread backlash across social media — including from some of Trump's own former supporters.

Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Megyn Kelly strongly condemned the image, saying it crossed a clear line.

"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word. It's completely inappropriate and he knows it."

Kelly also read from the definition of "blasphemous" on air, noting it includes "showing disrespect, contempt, or defiance towards God."

Referring to his feud with Pope Leo, she added, "It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him. And he did."

"So, it wasn't great. It was predictable and no Catholic loves this, but you could see it coming." Kelly said. "It's hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked... he punches back. This is what he does."

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'Fake News'

image of Trump defended the post, claiming it depicted him 'as a doctor' helping people.
Source: mega

Trump defended the post, claiming it depicted him 'as a doctor' helping people.

Trump pushed back on criticism of the image, insisting it was being misinterpreted and was not meant as a religious statement.

"I thought it was me as a doctor and it had to do with the Red Cross," he told reporters. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

He dismissed the backlash as "fake news," arguing the image was intended as a symbolic depiction of healing rather than divine imagery.

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