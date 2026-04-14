Nancy Pelosi Urges Trump to 'Seek Treatment' After Posting and Deleting Jesus Christ Photo — As Top Doc Raises Concern Over Prez's 'Aggressive Speech'

The AI image has since been removed, but not before igniting widespread backlash across social media — including from some of Trump's own former supporters.

Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Megyn Kelly strongly condemned the image, saying it crossed a clear line.

"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word. It's completely inappropriate and he knows it."

Kelly also read from the definition of "blasphemous" on air, noting it includes "showing disrespect, contempt, or defiance towards God."

Referring to his feud with Pope Leo, she added, "It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him. And he did."

"So, it wasn't great. It was predictable and no Catholic loves this, but you could see it coming." Kelly said. "It's hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked... he punches back. This is what he does."