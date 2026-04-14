'Completely Inappropriate': Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over Now-Deleted 'Blasphemous' Image Portraying Him as Jesus Christ

Other prominent conservative voices also publicly condemned the post. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the AI-generated image in a statement on social media, arguing it went far beyond simple offense.

"It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit," she wrote.

Greene also tied it to Trump's recent online activity, claiming, "This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"

Separately, right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also weighed in, expressing unease about the imagery and Trump’s intent behind it.

He urged followers to "pray for his soul" and "pray for us all," while questioning whether Trump was beginning to believe the symbolism of his own posts.

However, Trump ally Jack Posobiec quickly pushed back against the backlash, mocking critics and dismissing the outrage.

"And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme," he wrote on X to his followers.

But the defense drew immediate pushback online, with users resurfacing Posobiec's previous criticism of a 2021 artwork depicting George Floyd as Jesus, which he had called "blasphemous" at the time.