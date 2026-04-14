'Completely Inappropriate': Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over Now-Deleted 'Blasphemous' Image Portraying Him as Jesus Christ
April 14 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly took aim at Donald Trump after a now-deleted AI-generated image showing the president in a Christ-like role went viral on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News host didn't hold back, calling the depiction "blasphemous" and "completely inappropriate."
'Blasphemous'
Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly tore into the viral image, which depicted Trump in robes appearing to heal a bedridden man surrounded by patriotic symbols.
"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word."
She added bluntly: "It's completely inappropriate and he knows it."
Kelly also went on-air to read the definition of "blasphemous," emphasizing it involves "showing disrespect, contempt or defiance towards God."
'Predictable'
Kelly then addressed Trump's separate remarks about Pope Leo XIV, saying his reaction followed a familiar pattern.
"It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him," she said. "And he did."
"So it wasn't great. It was predictable and no Catholic loves this, but you could see it coming." Kelly added. "It's hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked... he punches back. This is what he does."
'Antichrist Spirit'
Other prominent conservative voices also publicly condemned the post. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the AI-generated image in a statement on social media, arguing it went far beyond simple offense.
"It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit," she wrote.
Greene also tied it to Trump's recent online activity, claiming, "This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"
Separately, right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also weighed in, expressing unease about the imagery and Trump’s intent behind it.
He urged followers to "pray for his soul" and "pray for us all," while questioning whether Trump was beginning to believe the symbolism of his own posts.
However, Trump ally Jack Posobiec quickly pushed back against the backlash, mocking critics and dismissing the outrage.
"And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme," he wrote on X to his followers.
But the defense drew immediate pushback online, with users resurfacing Posobiec's previous criticism of a 2021 artwork depicting George Floyd as Jesus, which he had called "blasphemous" at the time.
Trump Defends Post
Trump pushed back on criticism, insisting the image was misunderstood.
"I thought it was me as a doctor and it had to do with the Red Cross," he said. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
He dismissed backlash as "fake news."