Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

'Completely Inappropriate': Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over Now-Deleted 'Blasphemous' Image Portraying Him as Jesus Christ

split image of Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump ai picture, Donald Trump
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube; @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social; mega

The now-deleted AI image showed Donald Trump in a Christ-like role healing a bedridden man.

Profile Image

April 14 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly took aim at Donald Trump after a now-deleted AI-generated image showing the president in a Christ-like role went viral on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Fox News host didn't hold back, calling the depiction "blasphemous" and "completely inappropriate."

Article continues below advertisement

'Blasphemous'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Megyn Kelly called the viral post 'blasphemous' and 'completely inappropriate.'
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called the viral post 'blasphemous' and 'completely inappropriate.'

Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly tore into the viral image, which depicted Trump in robes appearing to heal a bedridden man surrounded by patriotic symbols.

"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word."

She added bluntly: "It's completely inappropriate and he knows it."

Kelly also went on-air to read the definition of "blasphemous," emphasizing it involves "showing disrespect, contempt or defiance towards God."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube

The image quickly sparked backlash across the political spectrum after going viral.

Article continues below advertisement

'Predictable'

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the post, calling it 'more than blasphemy.'
Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the post, calling it 'more than blasphemy.'

Kelly then addressed Trump's separate remarks about Pope Leo XIV, saying his reaction followed a familiar pattern.

"It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him," she said. "And he did."

"So it wasn't great. It was predictable and no Catholic loves this, but you could see it coming." Kelly added. "It's hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked... he punches back. This is what he does."

Article continues below advertisement

'Antichrist Spirit'

image of Greene tied the controversy to Trump's recent online activity and strongly denounced it.
Source: mega

Greene tied the controversy to Trump's recent online activity and strongly denounced it.

Other prominent conservative voices also publicly condemned the post. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the AI-generated image in a statement on social media, arguing it went far beyond simple offense.

"It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit," she wrote.

Greene also tied it to Trump's recent online activity, claiming, "This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"

Separately, right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also weighed in, expressing unease about the imagery and Trump’s intent behind it.

He urged followers to "pray for his soul" and "pray for us all," while questioning whether Trump was beginning to believe the symbolism of his own posts.

However, Trump ally Jack Posobiec quickly pushed back against the backlash, mocking critics and dismissing the outrage.

"And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme," he wrote on X to his followers.

But the defense drew immediate pushback online, with users resurfacing Posobiec's previous criticism of a 2021 artwork depicting George Floyd as Jesus, which he had called "blasphemous" at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.

Family Feud Explodes: Melania Trump Skips Bridal Shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago

split image of Anna Kendrick / Ruby Rose / Katy Perry

Anna Kendrick's Disturbing 'Groping' Allegations Against Katy Perry Resurface — After Ruby Rose Accuses Singer of 'Rubbing Her Private Parts on Her Face'

Trump Defends Post

image of Trump insisted the backlash around the image was 'fake news.'
Source: mega

Trump insisted the backlash around the image was 'fake news.'

Trump pushed back on criticism, insisting the image was misunderstood.

"I thought it was me as a doctor and it had to do with the Red Cross," he said. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

He dismissed backlash as "fake news."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.