'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star K. Michelle Hospitalized After Brazilian Butt Lift Goes Wrong — 'It's The Worst Thing I've Ever Done to Myself'
April 14 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of Atlanta star K. Michelle has been left hospitalized following a botched Brazilian Butt Lift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star, 44, received illegal silicone injections in her hips and backside in 2012, which have since caused significant health issues.
'I Hate That I Did This To Myself'
In the new installment of the Bravo show, K. Michelle breaks down in tears after learning she would need to go back under the knife.
Her last plastic surgeon tells her, "It looks like you have an infection," before explaining that she'd need to undergo "reconstructive surgery" to remove any dead tissue.
When the surgeon leaves the room, K. Michelle begins hysterically crying and says she wishes she'd never gotten the procedure in the first place.
"I hate that I did this to myself. It was the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I’ve paid for it for years," she moaned.
Horrifying 'Leaking' Incident
Elsewhere in the interview, the singer recalled a terrifying incident that occurred just before she took the stage at the 18th ACM Honors that led her to seek medical attention.
She revealed minutes before her performance, she got up from the couch to find the cushions "soaking wet" beneath her.
"I didn’t feel anything. I was completely numb," K. Michelle said. "I was standing there in a bathroom. Everyone was blow-drying me down. It was very frantic just to get me on stage to sing.
"I didn't know what was going on with my body or my health until I even got back to the room in Nashville."
K. Michelle's Regrets
The TV star also admitted the surgery wasn't necessary and she'd "overdone it" by getting the injections.
"I got my body done trying to get a butt that I already had," K Michelle confessed. "I got illegal silicone injections, trying to overdo it and overextend it or expand it."
A separate teaser shows the Real Housewives star in the hospital recovering after her two-hour surgery.
"The actual thing that has made me sick isn't the BBL (Brazilian butt lift). It’s the injections that I got involving silicone," K. Michelle admitted.
"The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body.
"It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed."
However, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum vowed not to let the health setback "hold me down" and ushered in her glam team to do her hair and makeup before she left the hospital.
In 2020, K. Michelle warned other women about making the same mistakes and urged them not to get silicone injections.
"Woman, I'm not playing with your body," she said. "I don’t care if you’re telling me that. Injections are illegal for a reason."