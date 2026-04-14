'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star K. Michelle Hospitalized After Brazilian Butt Lift Goes Wrong — 'It's The Worst Thing I've Ever Done to Myself'

In the new installment of the Bravo show, K. Michelle breaks down in tears after learning she would need to go back under the knife.

Her last plastic surgeon tells her, "It looks like you have an infection," before explaining that she'd need to undergo "reconstructive surgery" to remove any dead tissue.

When the surgeon leaves the room, K. Michelle begins hysterically crying and says she wishes she'd never gotten the procedure in the first place.

"I hate that I did this to myself. It was the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I’ve paid for it for years," she moaned.