Andy Dick Defends Groping Ivanka Trump's Bare Thigh With His Hands During 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance Before He Was 'Dragged' Off Stage

Troubled comedian Andy Dick has revisited the moment he groped Ivanka Trump during a cringeworthy 2007 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking her father would have had him "kicked out of the country" if he pulled the same stunt today, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 60-year-old dredged up the deeply uncomfortable televised encounter during an April 13 appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where even the host was forced to admonish Dick as he attempted to laugh off and explain away his behavior.

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Andy Dick 'Had a Thing' With Ivanka Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube Dick described to Bill Maher how he groped Ivanka Trump's leg.

"I'm not political. So I'm asking you to teach me I will what's going on," Dick asked the Real Time host about current events. As Maher began, "Here's how I think of Trump," the Road Trip star quickly brought up the fondling incident upon the mention of Donald Trump. "Don't forget I had that thing with his daughter on Jimmy Kimmel. I touched her thigh like that," Dick blurted out. As Maher seemed slightly confused, the Inspector Gadget star continued, "Her bare thigh on Jimmy Kimmel, and it was a big controversy," while confirming it was Ivanka. When the HBO star asked when it happened, Dick responded, "It was before he was president. Otherwise, he would have kicked me out of the country," about The Don.

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Andy Dick Felt Compelled to Grope Ivanka Trump's 'Shimmering' Legs

Source: Inside Edition/YouTube Ivanka Trump looked visibly uncomfortable with Dick's unwanted touching during a 2007 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance.

Dick explained how the pair ended up in such close quarters, as he was the first guest, and then Ivanka came on, and at the time, Kimmel had a sofa where he was able to remain for her segment, just moving down one position. He "moved down the couch and I was right next to her calf," the Newsradio alum said of his proximity to Ivanka's bare legs, and he looked down and noticed "they were shimmering." "She had like this makeup that had glitter and I'm like, 'Why are your legs calling to me?' and they were shimmering, and I rubbed my hand down them," impulsive Dick explained about why he suddenly started pawing at her knees and calves. Dick described himself as "Like a raccoon to a shiny object," while not seeming to realize what a line he had crossed at the time, with Maher scolding him, "You can't do that."

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'My Father Made You Promise to Defend My Honor'

Source: Inside Edition/YouTube Ivanka Trump turned to host Jimmy Kimmel in horror as Dick kept rubbing her leg.

Video from the February 2007 appearance showed Dick touching a visibly uncomfortable Ivanka, eventually resting his hand on her leg as she pleaded, "I have a boyfriend." Even though it was eight years before Ivanka's father announced his presidential bid in 2015, he was still a rich and powerful real estate tycoon and host of The Apprentice. Kimmel got up out of his chair and pulled Dick off Ivanka, warning him, "Donald Trump will kill both of us," over the manhandling of his daughter. "Actually, prior to coming on this show, I think my father made you promise to defend my honor. And this is before he knew Andy would be on it with me," she told Kimmel about her appearance, as Dick swatted at her blonde ponytail, continuing to be crudely handsy.

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Jimmy Kimmel Had Andy Dick Removed for Groping Ivanka Trump

Source: MEGA Kimmel admitted that unpredictable Dick made him 'uncomfortable' as a guest.