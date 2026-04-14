EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr.'s Twisted 'Fascination' Exposed — Health Sec. 'Chopped Private Part' Off Roadkill Raccoon And 'Kept Dead Animals Stashed in Freezers to Study'

Kennedy's obsession with dead street animals is documented in the unauthorized biography on the 72-year-old titled RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.

The Kennedy scion would reportedly write about his street pancake collection in his secret diaries. In one entry from November 2001, Kennedy wrote about finding a dead raccoon on a highway between Connecticut and New York.

"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---s out of a road killed raccoon, thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote.

He later added that his kids "waited patiently in the car" as he did so.