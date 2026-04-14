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Home > Exclusives > Robert F. Kennedy Jr
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EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr.'s Twisted 'Fascination' Exposed — Health Sec. 'Chopped Private Part' Off Roadkill Raccoon And 'Kept Dead Animals Stashed in Freezers to Study'

Robert F Kennedy Jr and raccoon
Source: mega/unsplash

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once chopped off a dead raccoon's private parts to 'study'.

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April 14 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre fascination with dead animals led to him chopping off the private part of a male roadkill raccoon while his kids watched from his car's backseat, RadarOnline.com can report.

The controversial Health and Human Services Secretary has a history of snatching up roadkill and shoving the creatures in a freezer to "study" or "feed to his birds of prey," according to a new book.

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Raccoon Rocked

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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Source: mega

The HHS Secretary has bragged about his freezers stuffed with roadkill meat.

Kennedy's obsession with dead street animals is documented in the unauthorized biography on the 72-year-old titled RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.

The Kennedy scion would reportedly write about his street pancake collection in his secret diaries. In one entry from November 2001, Kennedy wrote about finding a dead raccoon on a highway between Connecticut and New York.

"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---s out of a road killed raccoon, thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote.

He later added that his kids "waited patiently in the car" as he did so.

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Bear Necessities

rfk jr book
Source: HarperCollins

Kennedy's secrets have been exposed in a new biography.

Kennedy famously went viral when he admitted that he once put a dead bear cub in his car while on a hiking trip, drove around with it for a day, then dumped it in Central Park as a "prank".

During his brief run for president in 2024, Kennedy sat down with comedian Roseanne Barr and shared that years earlier, he was driving in upstate New York early one morning when a driver in front of him hit and killed a baby bear.

"So, I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van, because I was gonna skin the bear," he explained flatly. "It was in very good condition and I was gonna put the meat in my refrigerator."

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Source: RobertKennedyJr/X

Kennedy headed back to the city with the dead bear in tow. But because he was running late, he and some friends decided to dump the 44-pound cub in Central Park, and stage it to look as if it had been hit by a bike.

"We went and did that, and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it, or something," he confessed to Barr.

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Kennedy's Secret Diary

rfk jr.
Source: mega, HarperCollins

The book details Kennedy's private thoughts he allegedly shared in a diary.

Kennedy's private musings were discovered decades ago, by his then-wife Mary Richardson, who would later take her own life during their contentious divorce.

RFK Jr. and Richardson married in 1994, just a few weeks after he divorced his first wife, Emily Black, with whom he had two children. At the time, Richardson was already pregnant with their own first child.

Years later, Richardson discovered her husband's hidden journal, in which he bragged about cheating on his wife with at least 37 other women behind her back, dating back to 2001.

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Always Wanting 'More'

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Mary Richardson
Source: mega

Then wife Mary Richardson discovered the journal before taking her own life a year later.

In one entry penned during the summer of 2001, he wrote: "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health and a job I love yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."

He continued: "I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."

After discovering the tome, Richardson reportedly "hid" it as "insurance," as she and RFK Jr. entered into a messy divorce in 2011.

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