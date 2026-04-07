RFK Jr's Secret Diary Leak: Horndog Health Secretary Whined About His Sex Life With Second Wife Mary and Having 'Lust Demons' in Disturbing Messages
April 7 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Long before he was the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared volumes of his personal sexual health in a secret "sex diary," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kennedy legacy's private musings were discovered by his then-wife Mary Richardson, who would later take her own life during their contentious divorce.
Secret 'Sex Journal' Unearthed
RFK Jr. and Richardson married in 1994, just a few weeks after he divorced his first wife, Emily Black, with whom he had two children. At the time, Richardson was already pregnant with their own first child.
Years later, Richardson discovered her husband's hidden journal, in which he bragged about relations with at least 37 other women behind her back, dating back to 2001.
After discovering the tome, Richardson reportedly "hid" it as "insurance," as she and RFK Jr. entered into a messy divorce in 2011, ending when Richardson killed herself a year later.
Now, 72-year-old RFK Jr.'s private thoughts are being made public in the new book, RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise.
'I Want More'
RFK Jr., in one entry penned during the summer of 2001, wrote: "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health and a job I love yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."
He continued: "I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."
According to the New York Post, which first obtained RFK Jr.'s "sex diary" in 2013, the politician regularly wrote about his "lust demons" in the X-rated red journal.
He seemed to blame his demons on Richardson, blasting her for driving him to cheat amid their lackluster sex life.
"Our bed is an unfriendly place," RFK Jr. wrote. "She hates it when I go to bed with her, and will never have sex at night. She rarely speaks to me of anything but scheduling."
RFK Jr. and His 'Conquests'
Elsewhere in the "lust logbook" were scathing details of RFK Jr.'s "conquests," alongside numbers ranging from one to 10.
Richardson, before her death, told a confidant the numbers represented different sexual acts her serial philanderer husband engaged in with his mistresses.
RFK Jr. also reportedly used the word "mugged" to describe being seduced in the "sex diary."
In one entry, dated February 6, 2001, he wrote: "I narrowly escaped being mugged by a double team of (two women). It was tempting but I prayed and God gave me the strength to say no."
The Sex Allegations Continue to Haunt RFK Jr.
The failed presidential candidate was confronted about the "sex diary" in 2013, denying its existence.
"I don't think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001," he told the New York Post at the time. "I don't have any comment on it. I have no diary from 2001."
As Radar reported, questions about the RFK Jr. scion's alleged "sex diary" resurfaced in 2024, after rumors he cheated on his third wife, Cheryl Hines, with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
Nuzzi, 33, was suspended by the magazine after revealing she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while reporting on the campaign."
She also acknowledged "the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," and the "subject" in question was quickly revealed to be RFK Jr.