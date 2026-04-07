RFK Jr's Secret Diary Leak: Horndog Health Secretary Whined About His Sex Life With Second Wife Mary and Having 'Lust Demons' in Disturbing Messages

RFK Jr. and Richardson married in 1994, just a few weeks after he divorced his first wife, Emily Black, with whom he had two children. At the time, Richardson was already pregnant with their own first child.

Years later, Richardson discovered her husband's hidden journal, in which he bragged about relations with at least 37 other women behind her back, dating back to 2001.

After discovering the tome, Richardson reportedly "hid" it as "insurance," as she and RFK Jr. entered into a messy divorce in 2011, ending when Richardson killed herself a year later.

Now, 72-year-old RFK Jr.'s private thoughts are being made public in the new book, RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise.