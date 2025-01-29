Your tip
Bombshell RFK Jr Recordings Emerge As He Faces Senate Grilling — Showing He Told Second Wife it Was HER Fault He’d Cheated With DOZENS of Women

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Source: MEGA

Kennedy secretly recorded private conversation with his then-wife Mary Richardson.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Newly discovered secret recordings reveal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blamed his second wife for his own infidelity, RadarOnline.com has learned, even after admitting shame for his personal "lust demons."

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services was busted by his then-wife Mary Richardson, who found Kennedy's private "sex diary" before taking her own life during their contentious divorce.

rfk jr lust diary admitted cheating wife mary richardson times
Source: MEGA

Kennedy and Richardson pictured in 2010 shortly before Richardson filed for separation.

Kennedy and Richardson married in 1994, just a few weeks after Kennedy divorced his first wife, Emily Black, with whom he had two children. At the time, Richardson was already pregnant with their own first child.

Years later, Richardson discovered her husband's hidden journal, in which he bragged about relations with at least 37 other women behind her back. The discovery led to a messy divorce in 2011, during which Kennedy reportedly taped conversations with Richardson without her knowledge.

The tapes, recently unearthed by Mother Jones magazine, reveal RFK Jr. claimed he was being driven to cheat due to an abusive home life.

Kennedy, now 71, is heard on tape telling his wife: "I want to be in a monogamous relationship. I don’t want to be in a polygamous relationship. I think that’s wrong."

Richardson responded: "But then why have you done it for 10 years?"

Kennedy replied: "I did it because I was being abused at home."

rfk jr lust diary admitted cheating wife mary richardson times
Source: MEGA

Kennedy is currently being considered for chairman of Health and Human Services.

The couple's divorce battle included a sealed, 60-page affidavit filed by Kennedy packed with allegations of misconduct by Richardson.

She was accused of violent outbursts, excessive drinking, physically abusing him, and threatening suicide in front of their children.

Richardson compiled a point-by-point rebuttal of her own, also obtained by Mother Jones, blasting Kennedy for waging a "scorched earth" campaign against her.

She detailed her own list of Kennedy's faults, including claims that he was a lousy parent, physically abused her, and lied about all of his affairs.

Richardson referred to him in the document as a "sexual deviant" and a sex addict with a vindictive attitude, adding: "I have witnessed Bobby’s obsessive-compulsive need to not only beat but also annihilate someone he perceives as an adversary."

However, she never had the chance to file her document. Amid their deteriorating relationship, Richardson died by suicide by hanging in May 2012 at the age of 52.

health and human services secretary robert f kennedy jr
Source: MEGA

His private diary revealed dozens of affairs.

The bombshell tapes are just the latest in several damning accusations against Kennedy, as he is grilled by senators on Capitol Hill during his HHS job interview.

On Tuesday, Late President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline branded her cousin a "predator" in a bombshell warning letter, calling him "addicted to attention and power," as she called out his "hypocritical" anti-vaccine stance – and shared disturbing tales of animal abuse.

Caroline went on to blast her cousin as "unqualified" for the position as he "lacks any relevant government, financial,management,t or medical experience."

She went on to say through "the strength of his personality," other family members followed her cousin "down the path of drug addiction."

caroline kennedy robert f kennedy jr warning letter to senate
Source: MEGA

Caroline said her late father and uncle would be 'disgusted' by RFK Jr.'s actions.

The 67-year-old added: "His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."

While she applauded the 71-year-old for "pulling himself out of illness and disease" of drug addiction, she noted the "siblings and cousins who Bobby encouraged down the path of substance abuse suffered addiction, illness, and death while Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie, and cheat his way through life.

"Today, while he may encourage a younger generation to attend AA meetings, Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."

