Bombshell RFK Jr Recordings Emerge As He Faces Senate Grilling — Showing He Told Second Wife it Was HER Fault He’d Cheated With DOZENS of Women

Kennedy and Richardson married in 1994, just a few weeks after Kennedy divorced his first wife, Emily Black, with whom he had two children. At the time, Richardson was already pregnant with their own first child.

Years later, Richardson discovered her husband's hidden journal, in which he bragged about relations with at least 37 other women behind her back. The discovery led to a messy divorce in 2011, during which Kennedy reportedly taped conversations with Richardson without her knowledge.

The tapes, recently unearthed by Mother Jones magazine, reveal RFK Jr. claimed he was being driven to cheat due to an abusive home life.

Kennedy, now 71, is heard on tape telling his wife: "I want to be in a monogamous relationship. I don’t want to be in a polygamous relationship. I think that’s wrong."

Richardson responded: "But then why have you done it for 10 years?"

Kennedy replied: "I did it because I was being abused at home."