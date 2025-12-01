'Sex Addict' RFK Jr. Saw Olivia Nuzzi as 'Disposable', Ex-Fiancé Claims... as He Details Journalist's Meltdown and Pleads for Second Chance Following Discovery of 'Affair'

In the nearly 3,000-word missive titled Means of Control, Lizza, 51, revealed an alleged phone call he had with RFK Jr. in August 2024, during which they spoke for the first time.

"'The thing is that I don’t have a relationship with her,' Bobby told me," the Telos News founder claimed, as RFK Jr. added, "And I can tell you that I will never be talking to her in my life again."

"He lied easily and with total confidence, the way someone does when they see no barrier between reality and fiction, much like (Donald) Trump or Olivia herself," Lizza noted of the former Independent presidential candidate.

"The tone was complete indifference, as if she were disposable and instantly replaceable by one of the other women Olivia said she was sure he was having the same kind of strange affair with," the former CNN political analyst explained.

He went on to claim RFK Jr. ended the call on "an awkwardly cheery note: "'Thank you, and best of luck to you. I’m sorry if you're having a bad time.'"