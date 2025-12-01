'Sex Addict' RFK Jr. Saw Olivia Nuzzi as 'Disposable', Ex-Fiancé Claims... as He Details Journalist's Meltdown and Pleads for Second Chance Following Discovery of 'Affair'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi's jilted former fiancé has gone scorched earth on his ex, spilling all the diabolical details of her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including how the "sex addict" ruthlessly cut off contact with the journalist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ryan Lizza laid bare all the perverted secrets Nuzzi, 32, is said to have told him about RFK Jr., 75, in part four of his series, released via his Substack on Monday, December 4, including how twisted their electronic romance had become.
'As If She Were Disposable'
In the nearly 3,000-word missive titled Means of Control, Lizza, 51, revealed an alleged phone call he had with RFK Jr. in August 2024, during which they spoke for the first time.
"'The thing is that I don’t have a relationship with her,' Bobby told me," the Telos News founder claimed, as RFK Jr. added, "And I can tell you that I will never be talking to her in my life again."
"He lied easily and with total confidence, the way someone does when they see no barrier between reality and fiction, much like (Donald) Trump or Olivia herself," Lizza noted of the former Independent presidential candidate.
"The tone was complete indifference, as if she were disposable and instantly replaceable by one of the other women Olivia said she was sure he was having the same kind of strange affair with," the former CNN political analyst explained.
He went on to claim RFK Jr. ended the call on "an awkwardly cheery note: "'Thank you, and best of luck to you. I’m sorry if you're having a bad time.'"
Nuzzi Busted Following 'Affair'
After learning about the "affair" and kicking Nuzzi out of their apartment, Lizza claimed she "bombarded me with messages apologizing and begging me to consider taking her back."
In one text, Nuzzi, who accused RFK Jr. of being a sex addict, allegedly wrote, "I don't want to give up. I’m sorry I got so lost. I truly am. It wasn’t real. It was wrong, but it wasn’t real," about what she had with RFK Jr.
Nuzzi originally met the political scion while writing a profile of him for New York magazine, published in November 2023 under the glossy headline The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.'s Spoiler Campaign. She was placed on leave in September 2024 when the sexting affair was revealed and later fired by the publication.
RFK Jr. Cuts Off Nuzzi
Lizza claimed Nuzzi was "in a state of fog during this period, and her actions became a mess of contradictions," after he broke things off with her. RFK Jr. had cut off contact with Nuzzi after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Trump, 79, in August 2024.
"She was desperately trying to reconnect with Bobby, who had told Olivia he didn’t want to talk to her anymore and blocked her on social media," Lizza alleged.
Things took an even more wild turn when Lizza revealed, "As the prospect of a future with Bobby faded, she developed an intense anger towards me because, as she told one of our mutual friends, I had 'ruined' her opportunity to have a baby with him."
'Intense Love and Affection'
Lizza claimed the period during which Nuzzi begged her to take her back lasted five weeks, "when she believed she might never reunite with Bobby."
"Often these sessions were mordantly humorous, which, for me at least, helped me process how absolutely insane the entire situation was," the Chief Washington Correspondent for Politico shared.
The journalist spilled the beans on how twisted Nuzzi's relationship with Kennedy had become.
"Bobby would show Olivia intense love and affection and express, say, a deep commitment to having a child together. But then, generally after he, um, relieved himself, he would become angry, defensive, and guilt-ridden, and he would lash out at her, blaming Olivia for 'making' him say those loving things to her," Lizza claimed.
Nuzzi allegedly told Lizza RFK Jr. would tell her "how much he loves me and how in love with me he is, and then abruptly being very cold.”