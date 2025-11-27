Olivia Nuzzi Chose RFK Jr.'s Outfits and 'Advised Him on Debate Prep' as Journalist Labeled His 'Private Political Operative' in Latest Scandal

Lizza alleged Nuzzi and RFK Jr. teamed up to negotiate how he could endorse Trump when it became clear his own run for president was futile.

"Olivia also decided to write about Trump, and Bobby and Olivia started trading intel as they both turned their attention to Mar-a-Lago," he claimed.

Nuzzi allegedly wanted to get Trump to cooperate with an article she was writing for New York magazine by commissioning artist Isabelle Brourman, who worked as a sketch artist during the tycoon's Manhattan hush-money trial, to draw his portrait for the piece.

Since she was excluded from Brourman's portrait session at Mar-a-Lago, crafty Nuzzi allegedly put a recorder in the artist's pack, which recorded everything Trump said as he sat while she drew.

Lizza claimed that Trump "was taking campaign meetings with the likes of Matt Gaetz, Susie Wiles, and others. With any luck, Olivia would capture some great material for her piece and some intel for Bobby as he negotiated the endorsement."

The CNN senior political analyst went on to tease, "According to Olivia, when Izzy left the session, Izzy was hung up on something she believed Trump might have said about Butler, Pennsylvania – something explosive that, if she were correct, would shatter our understanding of recent history," presumably with the story unfolding in part four of Lizza's Substack series.