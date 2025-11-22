RFK’s Sick Sex Fantasies Laid Bare: Raunchy Texts, Domination Dreams and Explicit 'Harvest' Poem Ignite Political Firestorm

In court filings and detailed accounts published by Lizza, Kennedy — now the Secretary of Health and Human Services — allegedly sent Nuzzi a graphic poem that Lizza says exposes the depths of the once-presidential candidate's sexual fixation.

According to Lizza, Kennedy wrote to Nuzzi: "Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest," followed by a series of explicit descriptions. In the undated text, Kennedy allegedly wrote, "I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. 'Don't spill a drop.' I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love."

Lizza dubbed the poem "American Canyon", adding that there were "many others, too explicit to print," and noted in his account, "Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called f-------."