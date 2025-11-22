RFK’s Sick Sex Fantasies Laid Bare: Raunchy Texts, Domination Dreams and Explicit 'Harvest' Poem Ignite Political Firestorm
Nov. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly wrote disgraced political reporter Olivia Nuzzi an outrageously raunchy "poem" which revealed the sexual fantasies that he had during their secret affair, RadarOnline.com can report.
The communications are now emerging at the center of an explosive court battle involving Nuzzi's ex-fiancé and fellow reporter Ryan Lizza.
The 'Poem'
In court filings and detailed accounts published by Lizza, Kennedy — now the Secretary of Health and Human Services — allegedly sent Nuzzi a graphic poem that Lizza says exposes the depths of the once-presidential candidate's sexual fixation.
According to Lizza, Kennedy wrote to Nuzzi: "Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest," followed by a series of explicit descriptions. In the undated text, Kennedy allegedly wrote, "I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. 'Don't spill a drop.' I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love."
Lizza dubbed the poem "American Canyon", adding that there were "many others, too explicit to print," and noted in his account, "Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called f-------."
RFK Jr.'s Sick Fantasy
The revelations surfaced after Nuzzi announced she would publish a tell-all about the affair, prompting Lizza to present his own account of what he describes as a manipulative, sexually charged relationship driven by Kennedy's alleged desire to "possess", "control", and "impregnate" her. In court filings, Lizza stated that Nuzzi confided she had fallen into what she called a "toxic", "unhealthy", "stupid", "psychotic", "crazy" and "indefensible" relationship with a 70-year-old "sex addict" who expressed those intentions toward her.
Lizza emphasized that he learned of the affair directly from Nuzzi and "never hacked into any of her devices," pushing back against her previous allegations. "Almost everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself," he wrote.
Professional Fallout
The court documents further escalated tensions between the former couple. Lizza accuses Nuzzi of causing her own professional fallout, writing that her "recklessness is solely responsible for the 'public ridicule', 'humiliation' and 'professional damage' she says she has suffered," and calls her claims against him "a disgraceful lie contradicted by the most basic facts." He also said, "I have never threatened physical violence against Ms. Nuzzi. Period. Nor has there ever been any actual physical violence. Ever."
Lizza added that Nuzzi should repay their book advance because it was the "second presidential cycle in a row where Nuzzi's personal indiscretions have sabotaged our book project." He now alleges that he has been the target of harassment through her accusations.