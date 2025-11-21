'It's Like A Doctor Sleeping With a Patient': Olivia Nuzzi Slammed By 'The View' Hosts for 'Unethical Affairs' with Presidential Candidates Amid Claims Vanity Fair is 'Reconsidering' Hire

Ryan Lizza claimed this week Nuzzi had an alleged fling with former South Carolina Gov. and Rep. Mark Sanford, three years before her "affair" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, which she documents in her new bombshell memoir.

Nuzzi's alleged romances occurred while she was writing profile pieces on the two political figures.

Hostin said: "For me, it's akin to an attorney sleeping with her client. It's akin to a prosecutor sleeping with a witness, a shrink, a doctor sleeping with a patient. It's unethical. It's beneath the professional standards."

Co-host Behar joined in, adding "undermines the work."

"She is now the West Coast editor for Vanity Fair," Hostin added after Behar noted that she got the job after the scandal broke.

"That, to me, undermines that position. I don't know how you trust her as a journalist."