'It's Like A Doctor Sleeping With a Patient': Olivia Nuzzi Slammed By 'The View' Hosts for 'Unethical Affairs' with Presidential Candidates Amid Claims Vanity Fair is 'Reconsidering' Hire
Nov. 21 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi has been slammed by hosts of The View, amid claims Vanity Fair is "reconsidering" hiring the controversial political reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The subject of Nuzzi, 32, sparked an angry outburst by Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar after allegations made by her ex-fiancé that she had another “affair” with a presidential candidate were brought up on the show.
'It's Beneath The Professional Standards'
Ryan Lizza claimed this week Nuzzi had an alleged fling with former South Carolina Gov. and Rep. Mark Sanford, three years before her "affair" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, which she documents in her new bombshell memoir.
Nuzzi's alleged romances occurred while she was writing profile pieces on the two political figures.
Hostin said: "For me, it's akin to an attorney sleeping with her client. It's akin to a prosecutor sleeping with a witness, a shrink, a doctor sleeping with a patient. It's unethical. It's beneath the professional standards."
Co-host Behar joined in, adding "undermines the work."
"She is now the West Coast editor for Vanity Fair," Hostin added after Behar noted that she got the job after the scandal broke.
"That, to me, undermines that position. I don't know how you trust her as a journalist."
RFK Jr Got Off 'Scot Free'
However, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Nuzzi, expressing frustration that the journalist faced backlash while Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. got off "scot-free."
She explained: "I think the alleged RFK situation was inappropriate. I would have never engaged. I don’t think women in journalism should, but I think you can come back from one mistake. I don’t think that should ruin your entire career.
"What makes me nervous about the story, it sounds like there may have been other situations, and I just hope, if that’s untrue, she will come forward and defend herself. She is tremendously talented, and I think that would really help her."
Writing on his Substack, Lizza claimed that, in 2020, he had found a note spilling out of Nuzzi's backpack in the Georgetown townhouse that would "alter the course of our lives."
Bombshell Affair Allegations
"We were under contract to write a book about the presidential campaign," he explained.
"The primaries were in full swing, and it felt like we were falling behind on our project. But there was one bright spot. Olivia was spending more and more time in South Carolina, from where she had just returned, which was a good thing, I thought, considering how politically important the state was."
"In the fall, she had published, in New York Magazine, a profile of a long-shot but intriguing presidential candidate, and he continued to be a helpful source," he continued, later noting it was Sanford. "Maybe this book would come together, after all."
He added: "She later explained to me that she became 'infatuated’ with him after their interview, that she couldn’t get him out of her head, and that as her obsession intensified, she sent him increasingly risqué pictures and texts, secretly followed him on the campaign trail when she told me she was out covering other candidates, and fantasized about a rendezvous, which was consummated at his home in South Carolina one night after she went dark on me and made up a story about how she was dealing with a crisis concerning her sick mother.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Nuzzi’s second alleged fling did not go down well at her new employers, with some senior figures reportedly now "reconsidering" her hire.