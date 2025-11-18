Olivia Nuzzi's Ex-Fiancé Claims Reporter 'Cheated' on him with GOP Presidential Candidate Mark Sanford in 2020 — Three Years Before 'Affair' with Robert F. Kennedy Jr

"If I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house, I would still thirst for you," she had written in a note dated March 5, 2020, according to Lizza. Their home, he noted, had no water tower.

Writing in his Telos News letter, he revealed that another page named the recipient of the letter as "Mark," which he said confirmed what he feared: an alleged physical relationship with Sanford, now 65, a presidential candidate she had profiled months earlier.

By early 2020, the pair had signed a contract to write a book on the presidential race.

Nuzzi, 32, was spending "more and more time in South Carolina," which Lizza, 51, believed was for reporting.