A Final Bite to Eat: South Carolina Death Row Inmate's Last Meal Revealed Before Three Firing Squad Members Executed Him for Multiple Murders
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
A South Carolina murderer dined on one last spicy meal before his execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stephen Bryant became the third person in the state this year to be killed by a firing squad, which he opted for over the electric chair or lethal injection.
Stephen Bryant's Final Meal Revealed
Bryant confessed to going on a deadly shooting spree in 2004, killing three people during a week-long burglary and murder rampage.
For his final meal, the 44-year-old dined on a spicy mixed seafood stir-fry, fried fish over rice, egg rolls, stuffed shrimp, two candy bars, and German chocolate cake.
On Friday, three prison employees, all with live ammunition, carried out the execution. Bryant did not make a final statement before being killed, but briefly glanced over at the gathered 10 witnesses, before a hood was placed on his head.
According to one of the witnesses, the shots rang out about a minute later.
"Bryant made no noise," a media witness recalled. "The red bullseye target that marks the location of his heart flew forward off his chest. He had a few shallow breaths and then a final spasm a little over a minute later. A doctor checked him with a stethoscope for a minute before he pronounced Bryant dead."
Details of Stephen Bryant's Crimes
Bryant admitted to killing Willard "TJ" Tietjen in October 2004, after stopping by his rural home and saying he had car trouble. Bryant shot Tietjen nine times, while also burning his face and eyes with a cigarette. Then he ransacked the home.
After his heinous crime, Bryant left notes written in blood on the wall of Tietjen's home, one of which taunted, "Victim number four in two weeks, catch me if you can."
He also answered Tietjen's phone, telling both his wife and daughter that he had killed him.
Bryant also killed two other men in two separate incidents that both started when he offered the men rides. When they got out to urinate on the side of the road, he shot them in the back, according to authorities.
Final Wish Revealed
Bryant was the third person to be executed by firing squad in South Carolina this year, and seventh overall across the country.
Overall, he is the 43rd man killed by any type of court-ordered execution so far this year. At least 14 others are scheduled to be put to death during the remainder of 2025 and next year.
Bryant's attorney, Bo King, said his client had a genetic disorder, was a victim of sexual and physical abuse by relatives, and his mother’s binge drinking "permanently damaged his body and brain." King added that Bryant didn't have the money or proper resources available to seek help.
The lawyer said Bryant's final wish was that no one be rejected from accessing mental health support simply because they cannot afford to pay.
"That is consistent with the man we knew, who showed grace and courage in forgiving his family and great love for those in and outside of his prison," King said in the statement. "We will remember his unlikely friendships, his fierce protectiveness, and his love for nature, the water, and the world. We will miss him."