A Final Bite to Eat: South Carolina Death Row Inmate's Last Meal Revealed Before Three Firing Squad Members Executed Him for Multiple Murders

Bryant confessed to going on a deadly shooting spree in 2004, killing three people during a week-long burglary and murder rampage.

For his final meal, the 44-year-old dined on a spicy mixed seafood stir-fry, fried fish over rice, egg rolls, stuffed shrimp, two candy bars, and German chocolate cake.

On Friday, three prison employees, all with live ammunition, carried out the execution. Bryant did not make a final statement before being killed, but briefly glanced over at the gathered 10 witnesses, before a hood was placed on his head.

According to one of the witnesses, the shots rang out about a minute later.

"Bryant made no noise," a media witness recalled. "The red bullseye target that marks the location of his heart flew forward off his chest. He had a few shallow breaths and then a final spasm a little over a minute later. A doctor checked him with a stethoscope for a minute before he pronounced Bryant dead."