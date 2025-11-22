How RFK's Secret Lover Masterminded 'Catch and Kill' Operations and Worked on Campaign for Then-Presidential Candidate

According to Lizza, Nuzzi's involvement with Kennedy deepened after she first interviewed him in July 2023. She allegedly told her fiancé afterward: "Just talked to RFK. He's crazy."

Lizza claimed that a subsequent interview in Los Angeles included an incident during which Kennedy "grabbed her hand hard and wouldn't let go," something she reportedly told him had "frightened and disturbed her."

Nuzzi allegedly developed a consuming emotional attachment that subsequently shaped her work. Lizza wrote that her fixation "seeped into every corner of her life," allegedly influencing her decision-making, her relationships and her journalistic responsibilities. He claimed Nuzzi undertook "catch-and-kill operations on his behalf," seeking to intercept or suppress damaging stories about Kennedy during his campaign. Her fiancé also claimed she drafted "campaign strategy memos" for Kennedy while continuing to operate as a political reporter.