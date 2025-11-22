How RFK's Secret Lover Masterminded 'Catch and Kill' Operations and Worked on Campaign for Then-Presidential Candidate
Nov. 22 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
New allegations have surfaced claiming that disgraced journalist Olivia Nuzzi conducted "catch and kill" operations and provided informal campaign support to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his presidential run, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to a lengthy blog post written by her former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, Nuzzi's alleged secret relationship with Kennedy heavily influenced her journalistic and professional conduct throughout 2023 and 2024.
Nuzzi and Kennedy
According to Lizza, Nuzzi's involvement with Kennedy deepened after she first interviewed him in July 2023. She allegedly told her fiancé afterward: "Just talked to RFK. He's crazy."
Lizza claimed that a subsequent interview in Los Angeles included an incident during which Kennedy "grabbed her hand hard and wouldn't let go," something she reportedly told him had "frightened and disturbed her."
Nuzzi allegedly developed a consuming emotional attachment that subsequently shaped her work. Lizza wrote that her fixation "seeped into every corner of her life," allegedly influencing her decision-making, her relationships and her journalistic responsibilities. He claimed Nuzzi undertook "catch-and-kill operations on his behalf," seeking to intercept or suppress damaging stories about Kennedy during his campaign. Her fiancé also claimed she drafted "campaign strategy memos" for Kennedy while continuing to operate as a political reporter.
Deeper Intensity with RFK Jr.
When confronted in August 2024, Lizza said Nuzzi initially denied any misconduct. According to the reporter, she repeatedly said: "I have not cheated on you," and later: "Did I cheat on you? No!" She eventually acknowledged a personal bond, admitting: "Do I have a personal relationship with him? Yes," while maintaining: "I've never had sex with him. I've never touched him."
Lizza further alleged that Nuzzi later admitted to a deeper intensity with Kennedy than she had experienced in past relationships, telling him: "That other thing… was one event and nobody loved anybody." Yet she continued to insist: "I never slept with him."
RFK Jr.'s Poem to Nuzzi
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK Jr. allegedly wrote Nuzzi an outrageously raunchy "poem" which revealed the sexual fantasies that he had during their secret affair.
In court filings and detailed accounts published by Lizza, Kennedy — now the Secretary of Health and Human Services — allegedly sent Nuzzi a graphic poem that Lizza says exposes the depths of the once-presidential candidate's sexual fixation.
According to Lizza, Kennedy wrote to Nuzzi: "Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest," followed by a series of explicit descriptions. In the undated text, Kennedy allegedly wrote, "I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. 'Don't spill a drop.' I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love."
Lizza dubbed the poem "American Canyon", adding that there were "many others, too explicit to print."