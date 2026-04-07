Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Disaster Down Under — Melbourne Conference Slashes Ticket Prices Ahead of Duke's Keynote Address in the Latest Sussex Setback

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

New tickets 50 percent cheaper than the previous price have been released for Prince Harry's speaking engagement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry's attempt to cash in as a conference speaker in Australia is turning out to be a royal bust, as tickets for the event are now going for half the initial price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to give an address about workplace mental health at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit on April 16. The event has now started selling tickets at a massive discount as the days tick closer.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Melbourne Event Slashes Prices

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Summit issued new, much cheaper tickets to hear Prince Harry speak.

The summit's homepage announced on April 6 that two new attendance categories had been set up.

Attendees can purchase the "Delegate" package for $997.00 or participate virtually for $498.

Previously, only the pricey $2,378 Platinum and $1,978 Gold packages were available to prospective guests for the two-day event,

The Delegate option is more than 50 percent off the Gold package price and still includes access to all seminars and speeches, as well as the "Conference Hospitality Package," which includes morning tea, stand-up lunch stations, afternoon tea, and coffee and tea stations.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's New Paid Speaker Career

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has tried to reinvent himself as a paid speaker.

Harry has rebranded himself as a digital safety crusader after struggling to gain traction in Hollywood, following the collapse of the splashy Netflix and Spotify deals he and his wife, Meghan Markle, once had.

The duke is being touted at the conference as a figure who "has dedicated his life to service and uplifting communities, while emphasizing the importance of our collective mental health in his philanthropic and advocacy work globally."

The ex-royal most recently popped up on the speaking circuit at the 2026 International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C., for which he earned a paltry $50,000.

It was quite a comedown compared to the $1million speech price Harry and Markle had hoped he'd pull in when they arrived in the U.S. in 2020 after quitting the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex Royals Heading Down Under Together

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's paid speaking gigs in Australia are selling slowly.

The Sussexes are heading Down Under together, with Markle set to appear at the much-derided "Her Best Life" retreat in Sydney on April 18.

Like Harry’s paid speaking gig, tickets for the former actress’s event have struggled to move, with organizers charging $1,930 for standard admission and $2,288 for a VIP upgrade.

Both tiers offer access to the only appearance by Markle, a brief Q&A following a so-called "gala dinner" inside the Intercontinental Coogee Beach hotel’s conference room.

The pricier VIP ticket buyers are promised seats closer to the stage for a "fireside chat" between the former Suits actress and organizer Gemma O’Neill, plus a staged "group table photo" with "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," as she’s prominently billed throughout the promotional materials.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Russell Crowe

EXCLUSIVE: How Russell Crowe Lost More Than 50Lbs After Years of Being 'At Death's Door' Following Massive Weight Gain — As Hollywood Star Turns 62

Photo of The Royal Family

EXCLUSIVE: How the 'Greedy' Royal Family Hide Their Wealth — 'Their Finances Are So Maddeningly Mysterious, Complex and Secretive No One Really Knows How Much They Get From Taxpayers'

Meghan Markles's Pricey Retreat Hasn't Come Close to Selling Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Herbestlife.com

The retreat's homepage took away the 'ticket allocation exhausted' signage to encourage new sales.

O'Neill announced on April 6 that "The hotel just kindly released a handful of additional rooms – including solo options (we heard you asking)! "

Attendees were previously assigned two to a room with twin beds, with most bunking alongside strangers.

The talent manager encouraged prospective attendees, "If you've been feeling the pull to join this community... this is your sign."

The event was announced on March 10, and they soon announced that their "ticket allocation" had been "exhausted" for the 300 seats.

Now, that banner is no longer visible on the site, even as ticket sales are being encouraged, with the promise of a "girls' weekend like no other."

The slow-selling Australian appearances mark a stark comedown for Harry and Markle, who were mobbed by adoring crowds during their 2018 royal tour as newlyweds. Now, the couple’s return has sparked backlash, with Australians circulating a petition demanding that not a single taxpayer dollar be spent on the duo’s visit as private citizens-turned-pseudo-celebrities.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.