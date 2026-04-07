EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Disaster Down Under — Melbourne Conference Slashes Ticket Prices Ahead of Duke's Keynote Address in the Latest Sussex Setback

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to give an address about workplace mental health at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit on April 16. The event has now started selling tickets at a massive discount as the days tick closer.

Prince Harry 's attempt to cash in as a conference speaker in Australia is turning out to be a royal bust , as tickets for the event are now going for half the initial price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Summit issued new, much cheaper tickets to hear Prince Harry speak.

The summit's homepage announced on April 6 that two new attendance categories had been set up.

Attendees can purchase the "Delegate" package for $997.00 or participate virtually for $498.

Previously, only the pricey $2,378 Platinum and $1,978 Gold packages were available to prospective guests for the two-day event,

The Delegate option is more than 50 percent off the Gold package price and still includes access to all seminars and speeches, as well as the "Conference Hospitality Package," which includes morning tea, stand-up lunch stations, afternoon tea, and coffee and tea stations.