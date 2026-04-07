EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Disaster Down Under — Melbourne Conference Slashes Ticket Prices Ahead of Duke's Keynote Address in the Latest Sussex Setback
April 7 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's attempt to cash in as a conference speaker in Australia is turning out to be a royal bust, as tickets for the event are now going for half the initial price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to give an address about workplace mental health at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit on April 16. The event has now started selling tickets at a massive discount as the days tick closer.
Prince Harry's Melbourne Event Slashes Prices
The summit's homepage announced on April 6 that two new attendance categories had been set up.
Attendees can purchase the "Delegate" package for $997.00 or participate virtually for $498.
Previously, only the pricey $2,378 Platinum and $1,978 Gold packages were available to prospective guests for the two-day event,
The Delegate option is more than 50 percent off the Gold package price and still includes access to all seminars and speeches, as well as the "Conference Hospitality Package," which includes morning tea, stand-up lunch stations, afternoon tea, and coffee and tea stations.
Prince Harry's New Paid Speaker Career
Harry has rebranded himself as a digital safety crusader after struggling to gain traction in Hollywood, following the collapse of the splashy Netflix and Spotify deals he and his wife, Meghan Markle, once had.
The duke is being touted at the conference as a figure who "has dedicated his life to service and uplifting communities, while emphasizing the importance of our collective mental health in his philanthropic and advocacy work globally."
The ex-royal most recently popped up on the speaking circuit at the 2026 International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C., for which he earned a paltry $50,000.
It was quite a comedown compared to the $1million speech price Harry and Markle had hoped he'd pull in when they arrived in the U.S. in 2020 after quitting the royal family.
Ex Royals Heading Down Under Together
The Sussexes are heading Down Under together, with Markle set to appear at the much-derided "Her Best Life" retreat in Sydney on April 18.
Like Harry’s paid speaking gig, tickets for the former actress’s event have struggled to move, with organizers charging $1,930 for standard admission and $2,288 for a VIP upgrade.
Both tiers offer access to the only appearance by Markle, a brief Q&A following a so-called "gala dinner" inside the Intercontinental Coogee Beach hotel’s conference room.
The pricier VIP ticket buyers are promised seats closer to the stage for a "fireside chat" between the former Suits actress and organizer Gemma O’Neill, plus a staged "group table photo" with "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," as she’s prominently billed throughout the promotional materials.
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Meghan Markles's Pricey Retreat Hasn't Come Close to Selling Out
O'Neill announced on April 6 that "The hotel just kindly released a handful of additional rooms – including solo options (we heard you asking)! "
Attendees were previously assigned two to a room with twin beds, with most bunking alongside strangers.
The talent manager encouraged prospective attendees, "If you've been feeling the pull to join this community... this is your sign."
The event was announced on March 10, and they soon announced that their "ticket allocation" had been "exhausted" for the 300 seats.
Now, that banner is no longer visible on the site, even as ticket sales are being encouraged, with the promise of a "girls' weekend like no other."
The slow-selling Australian appearances mark a stark comedown for Harry and Markle, who were mobbed by adoring crowds during their 2018 royal tour as newlyweds. Now, the couple’s return has sparked backlash, with Australians circulating a petition demanding that not a single taxpayer dollar be spent on the duo’s visit as private citizens-turned-pseudo-celebrities.