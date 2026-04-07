Fears for The Hoff: 'Baywatch' Legend David Hasselhoff, 73, Spotted Looking Frail and Walking With Cane Alongside Wife Hayley Roberts
April 7 2026, Updated 6:30 p.m. ET
David Hasselhoff has sparked fresh health fears after being pictured looking frail and walking with a cane.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baywatch legend, 73, was snapped hiking with wife Hayley Roberts in Calabasas, California, and at one point she grabbed his arm to steady him.
Recovering From Major Surgery
The rare sighting of the Knight Rider star comes after he underwent replacement surgery on his knee and hip.
Last July, he needed a wheelchair at an airport while taking a trip from Los Angeles to Cancun.
At the time, RadarOnline.com reported how Hasselhoff's body was paying the price after years of partying and abuse.
"He’s been quietly suffering for at least six months," an insider shared.
A separate source said: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.
"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."
The insider added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."
Hard Partying Has Caught Up With Body
The source added: "He is in his 70s and has had several major operations, including having a defibrillator fitted to prevent a heart attack. He is sober now but knows that every surgery could be the last."
The surgery could be his last hope at a comfortable life.
"He’s trying to stay positive," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's source added.
"But he’s been in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public. Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance."
Partying Spiraled During Former Marriage
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Hasselhoff's hard partying ways spiraled during his marriage to Pamela Bach, his second wife, who took her own life in her Hollywood Hills home on March 5 at age 61.
Paramedics called to the actress's house discovered she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hasselhoff, who was spotted looking gaunt days after Bach's death, said through a spokesperson that his family was "deeply saddened" by her passing.
He was noticeably absent from Bach's funeral.
The pair met on the set of his eighties hit series Knight Rider. At the time, he was married to his first wife and co-star, Catherine Hickland, while Bach was seeing a comedian.
Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.
The actor filed for divorce in January 2006 after a rocky 17-year marriage, leading to a contentious split between the two, culminating with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse.
It was during this time that a now-infamous video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a cheeseburger on his Vegas floor led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters. They were restored two weeks later.
It was revealed last June Bach had taken multiple drugs before her shock suicide, according to a grim new coroner's report.
She had Benzodiazepines, Clonazepam, and 7- Aminoclonazepam in her system at the time of death.
The actress was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5