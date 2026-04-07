Fears for The Hoff: 'Baywatch' Legend David Hasselhoff, 73, Spotted Looking Frail and Walking With Cane Alongside Wife Hayley Roberts

The rare sighting of the Knight Rider star comes after he underwent replacement surgery on his knee and hip.

Last July, he needed a wheelchair at an airport while taking a trip from Los Angeles to Cancun.

At the time, RadarOnline.com reported how Hasselhoff's body was paying the price after years of partying and abuse.

"He’s been quietly suffering for at least six months," an insider shared.

A separate source said: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.

"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."

The insider added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."