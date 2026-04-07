Meghan Markle Quickly Sends 'As Ever' Jam to 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams After He Claimed He Doesn't Have Enough Followers for PR Gifts

During a March 31 appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Adams revealed he'd been left out in the cold by his former co-star when it came to her As Ever fruit spreads despite appearing together for seven seasons.

Hirsch shared how even though she'd never interviewed Markle, she was still sent jars of the product, as well as the As Ever dried flower sprinkles

"I didn't get a jam...I didn't get anything," Adams quipped, adding that it was likely because he wasn't as popular on social media. "I don't have enough followers, I don't think," he noted about not being on the receiving end of As Ever's promotional blitz in 2025 to top celebrities, influencers, and others who could elevate the brand's profile.

Ironically, Hirsch's podcast's Instagram page has 937K followers, while Adams' Instagram account has 3.5 million followers.