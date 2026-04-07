Meghan Markle Quickly Sends 'As Ever' Jam to 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams After He Claimed He Doesn't Have Enough Followers for PR Gifts
April 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle saved face with former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams after he revealed she never sent him any of her jam products, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Adams, 44, claimed he was snubbed by the woman who played his longtime romantic interest on the USA legal drama because he doesn't have enough social media followers, and Markle, 44, made the rare move of personally assuring the fruit spread was on its way via an Instagram comment.
Patrick J. Adams Revealed Meghan Markle's As Ever Products Snub
During a March 31 appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Adams revealed he'd been left out in the cold by his former co-star when it came to her As Ever fruit spreads despite appearing together for seven seasons.
Hirsch shared how even though she'd never interviewed Markle, she was still sent jars of the product, as well as the As Ever dried flower sprinkles
"I didn't get a jam...I didn't get anything," Adams quipped, adding that it was likely because he wasn't as popular on social media. "I don't have enough followers, I don't think," he noted about not being on the receiving end of As Ever's promotional blitz in 2025 to top celebrities, influencers, and others who could elevate the brand's profile.
Ironically, Hirsch's podcast's Instagram page has 937K followers, while Adams' Instagram account has 3.5 million followers.
Saving Face With Jam Shipment
Hirsch made a reel of the discussion and posted it to Instagram along with the jokingly taunting caption, "I got Meghan Markle's jam! Sorry @patrickjadams."
Even though the California native rarely posts to social media outside of her own personal and As Ever brand pages, she hopped into the comments to tell Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, that her fruit spreads were on the way.
"Jams en route for you @patrickjadams & @sleepinthegardn Hugs to those beautiful babies. Send my love to your mom," Markle wrote.
Patrick J. Adams 'Got A Lot of Eye Rolls' From Meghan Markle While Filming 'Suits'
Elsewhere in the podcast, Adams hinted that he may have annoyed the ex-royal while they were co-stars on Suits from 2011 through 2017.
"I got a lot of eye rolls. That was a constant with Meghan," he confessed about their time on set.
"There's a lot of rolling her eyes at me like, 'Oh my god, what are you doing?'"
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The Right Stuff star noted he needed to change the bio on his Instagram page, which he updated when Suits was having its resurgence after arriving on Netflix in 2023, while giving a reference to Markle and how she wed Prince Harry in 2018.
It still currently reads, "The other guy from that show that you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince."
"Yeah. It's the sort of thing that wherever Meghan is, if she's ever read that, she's got to be, 'Patrick, give me a break," he told Hirsch, who begged him not to change it as it would be "bad luck."
"Yeah. Well, now I got a new show. Now we've got to like live in the in the present," Adams noted about how he's now starring in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's The Madison opposite Hollywood heavyweights Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell.