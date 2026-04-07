EXCLUSIVE: How Russell Crowe Lost More Than 50Lbs After Years of Being 'At Death's Door' Following Massive Weight Gain — As Hollywood Star Turns 62

Crowe has a history of ravaging his body with yo-yo dieting for roles — losing, then gaining back, significant amounts of weight over short periods.

The former Gladiator hunk, who turns 62 on April 7, famously packed on the pounds for his 2019 turn as Fox News late boss Roger Ailes. But even after that, he continued to let himself and his waistline go.

For years, Crowe shunned diet or exercise, while close pals were too afraid to say anything.

"Russell has been in denial for years about his weight, even though he’s clearly a walking heart attack," an insider previously told Radar. "But any time it comes up in conversation, he flips out and has a strict 'three strikes and you’re out' rule for people who mention it."