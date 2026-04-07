Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, sold their Windsor home for around $20million to Kazakh oligarch Timur Kulibayev, who paid nearly $4million above the asking price. Andrew dismissed concerns at the time by saying, "I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth."

The sale has since been viewed as part of a broader pattern. Emails released in the United States suggested Andrew shared details of "high value commercial opportunities" in Afghanistan with his late pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about the overlap between public duty and private interest.

Sources familiar with royal finances said the controversy reflects deeper structural opacity. One insider said: "The royal finances are so maddeningly mysterious, complex and secretive no one really knows how much they get from taxpayers – and that's what fuels accusations of greed."

Another added: "There's a growing belief that the financial framework surrounding the royals isn't just complicated – it's constructed in a way that actively blurs the lines.