More Pain For David Hasselhoff as Coroner's Report Shows 'Baywatch' Star's Ex Pamela Bach Had Cocktail of Drugs in System Before Suicide
David Hasselhoff's tragic ex-wife Pamala Bach took multiple drugs before her shock suicide, according to a grim new coroner's report.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old, mother of the Hoff's two daughters Taylor, 35, and Hayley, 32, had Benzodiazepines, Clonazepam and 7- Aminoclonazepam in her system at the time of death.
Gun Tragedy
The most common benzodiazepines, which are typically used to treat anxiety, are the prescription drugs Valium, Xanax, Halcion, Ativan, and Klonopin.
Meanwhile, Clonazepam and 7-Aminoclonazepam are used to treat seizure disorders and panic disorders.
The actress was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5.
The report confirms Bach spoke to her daughter over the phone around 7:45 a.m. before her tragic passing.
During their conversation, she "told her daughter that she loved her very much."
The same daughter proceeded to call and text Bach "multiple times throughout the day with no answer/reply."
After going to her mother's residence to do a welfare check that same day, she found Bach lying on her bed "unresponsive" and called 9-1-1.
Daughters' Tributes
The report also alleged Bach had "mentioned suicide last year, but there were never any attempts" and that she was "depressed."
In March, the actress died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head using a revolver.
Bach was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. She has since been cremated, according to her death certificate.
Bach was married to Hasselhoff between 1989 to 2006. Following her mother's death, Taylor posted a heartrending Instagram message accompanied by pictures of them together.
She mainly included photos showing her and Hayley as little girls and enjoying time with their mother before their parents separated.
"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote, calling her mom "my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."
Taylor resolved to pass down her memories of Pamela to her own daughter London, seven months, whom she shares with her husband Madison Fiore.
"London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," Taylor wrote in her message.
She added: "Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."
After news of Bach's death broke, her ex-husband Hasselhoff, 72, issued a terse statement via a spokesperson, which said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.
Hoff's Heartbreak
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Authorities said there was no suicide note left at her home, which is a stone's throw from Universal Studios.
Bach-Hasselhoff's debut movie role was Francis Ford Coppola's Rumble Fish in 1983.
She met Hasselhoff on the set of Knight Rider.
In 1989, she also snared a role in Baywatch, playing café owner Kaye Morgan.