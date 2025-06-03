More Pain For David Hasselhoff as Coroner's Report Shows 'Baywatch' Star's Ex Pamela Bach Had Cocktail of Drugs in System Before Suicide

The most common benzodiazepines, which are typically used to treat anxiety, are the prescription drugs Valium, Xanax, Halcion, Ativan, and Klonopin.

Meanwhile, Clonazepam and 7-Aminoclonazepam are used to treat seizure disorders and panic disorders.

The actress was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5.

The report confirms Bach spoke to her daughter over the phone around 7:45 a.m. before her tragic passing.

During their conversation, she "told her daughter that she loved her very much."

The same daughter proceeded to call and text Bach "multiple times throughout the day with no answer/reply."

After going to her mother's residence to do a welfare check that same day, she found Bach lying on her bed "unresponsive" and called 9-1-1.