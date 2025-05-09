'Baywatch' Legend David Hasselhoff 'Quietly Suffering and Using a Wheelchair' as Actor Tries to Hide Health Issues From Public — After Ex Wife Killed Herself
Fans were shocked to learn David Hasselhoff has been confined to a wheelchair, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star has actually been relying on the mobility help for months.
Insiders say the 72-year-old's body is falling apart after years of partying and abuse.
Wheelchair Bound
Hasselhoff was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair by airport attendants in both Cancun, Mexico, and Los Angeles following a getaway with his wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.
He tried to ease concerns of passing travelers by flashing a smile and giving the crowd a glowing thumbs up. Hasselhoff was said to look comfortable in the chair, which didn't surprise those close to him, who revealed he has been staying off his feet for awhile now.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "This isn’t new. He’s been relying on a wheelchair more and more – especially when traveling – because his knees are in terrible shape."
Hasselhoff backed up that claim himself, reportedly telling fans at LAX that he is set to undergo knee surgery next week.
On Borrowed Time
However, friends of the Knight Rider star revealed his hard-partying ways are finally catching up with him.
"He’s been quietly suffering for at least six months," the insider shared.
A separate source said: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.
"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."
The insider added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."
One Last Hope
The source added: "He is in his 70s and has had several major operations including having a defibrillator fitted to prevent a heart attack He is sober now but knows that every surgery could be the last."
The surgery could be his last hope at a comfortable life.
"He’s trying to stay positive," Shuter's insider added. "But he’s been in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public. Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance."
Tragic End
Hasselhoff's hard partying ways spiraled during his marriage to Pamela Bach, his second wife, who took her own life in her Hollywood Hills home on March 5 at age 61.
Paramedics called to the actress's house discovered she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hasselhoff, who was spotted looking gaunt days after Bach's death, said through a spokesperson that his family was "deeply saddened" by her passing.
He was noticeably absent from Bach's funeral.
The pair met on the set of his eighties hit series Knight Rider. At the time, he was married to his first wife and co-star, Catherine Hickland, while Bach was seeing a comedian.
Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.
The actor filed for divorce in January 2006 after a rocky 17-year marriage, leading to a contentious split between the two, culminating with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse.
It was during this time a now infamous video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a cheeseburger on his Vegas floor led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters. They were restored two weeks later.