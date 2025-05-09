'Baywatch' Legend David Hasselhoff 'Quietly Suffering and Using a Wheelchair' as Actor Tries to Hide Health Issues From Public — After Ex Wife Killed Herself

Hasselhoff was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair by airport attendants in both Cancun, Mexico, and Los Angeles following a getaway with his wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.

He tried to ease concerns of passing travelers by flashing a smile and giving the crowd a glowing thumbs up. Hasselhoff was said to look comfortable in the chair, which didn't surprise those close to him, who revealed he has been staying off his feet for awhile now.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "This isn’t new. He’s been relying on a wheelchair more and more – especially when traveling – because his knees are in terrible shape."

Hasselhoff backed up that claim himself, reportedly telling fans at LAX that he is set to undergo knee surgery next week.