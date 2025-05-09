Hollywood Actor Shia LaBeouf Names The Three A-list Stars Who Helped Him Get Sober As He Admits: 'They Kept Me Alive'

When asked if their friendship could be a "gateway to rehabilitation," LaBeouf admitted: "I hope so. I hope my whole life is about that.

"I hope my whole life is squaring things, getting it right. It's what I want to do with the rest of my life. And there's a lot of things to get right."

"I'm blessed that I still have this craft, and I’m still allowed to do it at a high level with the highest. It feels like a f---ing miracle.

"It's all part of the same thing — God’s everything or nothing. I believe that. Me and Dave (Mamet) have big God talks."

The actor added: "I’ve been to temple with him. He’s been to church with me. Been deep dives for both of us."

Gibson got sober in 2010 after his controversial anti-Semitic tirade in 2006 and thusly converted to Catholicism like LaBeouf has.

Brolin, 57, went sober in 2013, while Penn, 64, has supported his son Hopper's journey to get sober from a crystal meth addiction.