EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat on 'Life Support' — Hotel Rooms Free Up and Ticket Allocation Resumes Ahead of Duchess and Prince Harry's Visit

"The hotel just kindly released a handful of additional rooms – including solo options (we heard you asking)!" the post read in what appeared to be a cheery spin. Previously, attendees were being paired up together in rooms with twin beds.

It also told followers, "If you’ve been feeling the pull to join this community…this is your sign" to get tickets.

While the 300-person event had an upper right corner promotional banner reading "ticket allocation exhausted," within a week of the event being announced on March 10, it has since been removed.

That indicates tickets are still available for fans who want to spend $1,930 to be in the brief presence of "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" at a short Q&A, or $2,288 for a VIP package table closer to the stage where guests will get to appear in a "group table photo" with the former cable TV actress after her "fireside chat."