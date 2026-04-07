EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat on 'Life Support' — Hotel Rooms Free Up and Ticket Allocation Resumes Ahead of Duchess and Prince Harry's Visit
April 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's Australian "wellness retreat" seems to be nowhere near selling out, as the organizers announced additional hotel rooms are available while removing their note that the ticket allocation had been "exhausted," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gemma O’Neill, who is coordinating the much-derided event through the Her Best Life podcast, alerted followers to newly opened spots, and revealed guests would no longer have to share rooms in an April 6 Instagram post, just 11 days before kickoff for the "Her Best Life" retreat at Sydney’s InterContinental Coogee Beach featuring the ex-royal, 44.
'Ticket Allocation' Is No Longer 'Exhausted'
"The hotel just kindly released a handful of additional rooms – including solo options (we heard you asking)!" the post read in what appeared to be a cheery spin. Previously, attendees were being paired up together in rooms with twin beds.
It also told followers, "If you’ve been feeling the pull to join this community…this is your sign" to get tickets.
While the 300-person event had an upper right corner promotional banner reading "ticket allocation exhausted," within a week of the event being announced on March 10, it has since been removed.
That indicates tickets are still available for fans who want to spend $1,930 to be in the brief presence of "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" at a short Q&A, or $2,288 for a VIP package table closer to the stage where guests will get to appear in a "group table photo" with the former cable TV actress after her "fireside chat."
Organizers Give New Sneak Peeks Into Hotel
O'Neill also appeared in a video on the post showing off the much-mocked conference room where the "gala dinner" is being held on the retreat's second night, April 18
The tight space showed that the HBL team had since added blue ceiling lighting to make the area look a little less like a stodgy business conference room and more like a setting where a former royal is going to hold court on the small stage at the front.
The setup of two white chairs with a small table in between remained, as O'Neill gave event goers a first look inside the room on March 26.
Meghan Markle Is 'On Her Best Life Support'
Reaction was swift on social media to the news the event appears to be nowhere close to a sellout.
"'Her Best Life Retreat with Meghan' is on her best life support," one person joked on Reddit.
"It’s probably the same original rooms that were unsold. They likely can’t get two per room, so are now offering one per room," a second person hypothesized.
"You can't even get 300 people to attend! This is extremely hilarious to me. Guess they wish they never got involved in this," a third critic scoffed on X.
Brand Sussex in a Freefall
Some folks, including people who said they signed up as a joke or were registered by others, claimed they began receiving emails warning that they needed to pay for their spots or risk losing them to others on the "wait list."
Those deadlines came and went before new emails arrived the following week with the same instructions.
This will be Markle's first major event since losing her As Ever brand partnership with Netflix, which cut ties with the company in March after 11 months in business together. The streamer previously cancelled her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, after only two "seasons" that garnered dismal viewing numbers.
Markle's last trip to Australia was in October 2018, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived to throngs of well-wishers for their first royal tour as newlyweds. The duo sensationally quit the royal family 15 months later and moved to California to seek "financial independence."