EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Had Staff on 'Pins and Needles' and Scared of 'Triggering Meltdown' — As Former Employee Accuses Radio Icon of Hostile Work Environment

Stern's ratings had been struggling, with some of his critics pointing to his rants about his dislike of President Trump as a major reason listeners had tuned out. Despite this, Sirius decided to extend Stern's contract at the end of 2025, inking him to a new deal.

"It was me that was the problem with this contract,” he admitted regarding negotiations with the radio network. "I'm happy to announce I figured a way to have it all; more free time and continue to be on the radio... I am coming back for three years. I've signed the deal."

However, the good vibes seem to have worn off for Stern. Last week, Kuhn, who worked as an executive assistant to Stern and his wife for almost two years after moving into their Southampton, New York, mansion, claimed she was fired as the result of a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."