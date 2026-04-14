EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Had Staff on 'Pins and Needles' and Scared of 'Triggering Meltdown' — As Former Employee Accuses Radio Icon of Hostile Work Environment
April 14 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Howard Stern had his staff on "pins and needles," afraid that one wrong move would trigger a "meltdown" from the radio icon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking claims have resurfaced after a former employee, Lesley Kuhn, sued Stern and his wife, Beth, over a hostile work environment.
'They're Fearful He'll Throw in the Towel'
Previously, Stern is said to have been left raging at possibly becoming irrelevant after podcaster Alex Cooper received a $125million contract from Sirius for her popular Call Her Daddy podcast.
"Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown," a source claimed at the time. "They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed."
The insider claimed the shock jock's "staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent, but not buy a house as he has. Their very security hangs in the balance."
Howard Stern: 'It Was Me That Was the Problem...'
Stern's ratings had been struggling, with some of his critics pointing to his rants about his dislike of President Trump as a major reason listeners had tuned out. Despite this, Sirius decided to extend Stern's contract at the end of 2025, inking him to a new deal.
"It was me that was the problem with this contract,” he admitted regarding negotiations with the radio network. "I'm happy to announce I figured a way to have it all; more free time and continue to be on the radio... I am coming back for three years. I've signed the deal."
However, the good vibes seem to have worn off for Stern. Last week, Kuhn, who worked as an executive assistant to Stern and his wife for almost two years after moving into their Southampton, New York, mansion, claimed she was fired as the result of a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."
Former Employee Sues for 'Hostile Work Environment'
According to the lawsuit, Beth put Kuhn in charge of overseeing the mansion's staff, from handling scheduling and payroll to running day-to-day household operations. Kuhn was also in charge of Beth’s at-home cat rescue and fostering efforts, Beth's Furry Friends.
Kuhn is also hoping a judge will toss the non-disclosure agreement she's disputing, so she can disclose details about the nature of her employment and respond to any accusations the Sterns might make.
According to Kuhn, Howard's production company, One Twelve, included the NDA in the separation agreement as she was leaving the position, and claimed it was backdated to appear it had been signed upon first being hired.
Kuhn's lawyer, John J. Leonard, claimed his client is being "entirely muzzled," and added, "Which we don't think is a fair power differential, especially given the fact that as an employee, she is, you know, at a distinct disadvantage in terms of influence and resources."
He added: "I don't want to say she's taking it in stride, but she's absolutely faring it well..."
Kuhn is looking for at least $2.5million in damages from Stern, 72, and his wife, 53. The radio legend has yet to respond to the lawsuit.