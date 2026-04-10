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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'They're Stupid People': Donald Trump Unleashes on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones as Iran War Divides MAGA

donald trump unleashes tucker carlson megyn kelly candace owens alex jonespp
Source: MEGA; @megynkellyshow/YouTube

April 10 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump took aim at some of his former MAGA allies amid continued criticism of the ongoing war with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, April 9, the POTUS, 79, took to Truth Social and unleashed on political pundits and news personalities including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones as he dubbed them "stupid people" who don't "have what it takes."

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'Nut Jobs' and 'Troublemakers'

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Donald Trump claimed pundits like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly don't 'have what it takes.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed pundits like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly don't 'have what it takes.'

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," he wrote. "They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"

"They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them," he continued in the lengthy tirade. "They’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."

Trump also slammed their chosen platforms, claiming that they need "clicks" for their "third rate podcasts" before branding all four of them the "opposite of MAGA."

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Trump Doesn't Hold Back

Donald Trump said Tucker Carlson should 'see a good psychiatrist.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Tucker Carlson should 'see a good psychiatrist.'

Trump wasn't finished yet. The POTUS got more personal, declaring Carlson should "see a good psychiatrist" because he was a "broken man" after getting "fired" from Fox News back in 2023.

As for Kelly, he said she "nastily asked me the now famous 'Only Rosie O'Donnell,' question," referring to when she questioned him on his derogatory remarks toward women in the first Republican presidential debate in 2015.

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Donald Trump dubbed Alex Jones 'bankrupt' in his scathing post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump dubbed Alex Jones 'bankrupt' in his scathing post.

He also called Owens "crazy" as he pointed out her bizarre conspiracy theory that the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was a transwoman.

"Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!" he added.

"Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax," Trump noted. "These so-called 'pundits' are LOSERS, and they always will be!"

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Now that some former supporters, such as Kelly and Carlson, turned on him regarding the conflict in Iran, Trump claimed media outlets were giving them better coverage.

"Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left 'News' Organizations, are 'hailing” them," he continued. "They’re not 'MAGA,' they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."

In another jab, Trump insisted that he doesn't "return their calls" because he's "too busy."

"After a few times, they go 'nasty,' just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff," he said. "I only care about doing right for our Country."

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