Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Piers Morgan

'You Will Lose!': Piers Morgan Goes Off on Candace Owens Over Claim Brigitte Macron Was Born a Man and 'Has a Package'... as Conservative Mouthpiece Faces Major Lawsuit

Photo of Piers Morgan, Candace Owens
Source: @RedWave_Press/X

Candace Owens claimed Brigitte Macron urinates 'standing up.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Piers Morgan has blasted Candace Owens as the controversial figures got into it over her claims French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, was born a man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens is currently being sued by the Macrons over her continuing to push a conspiracy theory Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, as well as claiming she has a p-----.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Insists 'Brigitte Macron Has a P----'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RedWave_Press/X

Candace Owens insisted she won't lose the lawsuit the Macrons filed against her.

When the topic of Brigitte came up, Owens made the following bold claim: "Brigitte Macron has a p----, I really want you to know that."

"No, she does not," a flabbergasted Morgan quickly retorted.

"Brigitte Macron has a p----, I’m sorry," Owens stated again.

When Morgan pointed out Brigitte "had three children," the conservative pundit quickly had an explanation for that prepped.

"Okay, well, did she get it removed?" she said. "You can have adoptive children. You can call somebody. Brigitte Macron was born a dude named Jean-Michel Trogneux... I want you to know that Brigitte Macron probably… pees standing up, is what I want you to know. Yeah, I think Brigitte stands."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Doesn't Believe She Will Lose Court Case

Photo of Piers Morgan and Candace Owens
Source: @RedWave_Press/X

Candace Owens insisted Piers Morgan 'will be proven wrong' about Brigitte Macron.

Morgan then noted they have a "big bet" and will find out due to the fact that the case is going to court. He added he believes Owens "will lose that court case."

"I’m not going to lose a court case because Brigitte is presenting that Brigitte was born a woman, because that’s never even been offered," Owens replied. "That’s just their PR coming after and saying these things. Nobody believes that Brigitte Macron is just unable to present any pictures. Nobody’s asking for blood. This entire thing has happened…"

When Morgan suggested waiting for the court case, Owens fired back, "You will be proven wrong again unless there’s just federal corruption."

Article continues below advertisement

The Alleged Assassination Plot Against Candace Owens Exposed

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Last month, Owens divulged an alleged assassination plot in which she claimed the French president and his wife were trying to kill her.

Last month, the podcaster claimed the French government was plotting to kill her.

Owens took to X to confess to the world a "high-ranking employee of the French Government" warned her of an assassination plan that was orchestrated by the Macrons.

"After determining this person's position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens," she shared.

She noted the source – who she would not name – had "concrete proof" of the plot.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump 'Looks Unwell': The Don Leaves Doctors 'Seriously Concerned' for His Health After Prez's Chaotic Speech to the Nation

Split photo of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Massive Legal Victory: Judge Orders Angelina Jolie to Turn Over Mysterious Private Messages and Emails as Their Sour Grapes War Takes a Nasty Turn

Did the United States Government Know About Alleged Plot Against Candace Owens?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Erika Kirk
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Owens recently sat down with Erika Kirk.

Owens went on to accuse the United States government of being aware of the plot against her and failing to act.

"I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitely verifiable, should they care to reach out to me," she alleged.

Aside from her claims about Brigitte, Owens has been under fire lately due to her continuing to spout conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

She also went hard at Kirk's widow, Erika, which led to the two of them recently sitting down in an attempt to hash things out

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.