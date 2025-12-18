'You Will Lose!': Piers Morgan Goes Off on Candace Owens Over Claim Brigitte Macron Was Born a Man and 'Has a Package'... as Conservative Mouthpiece Faces Major Lawsuit

Owens is currently being sued by the Macrons over her continuing to push a conspiracy theory Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, as well as claiming she has a p-----.

Piers Morgan has blasted Candace Owens as the controversial figures got into it over her claims French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, was born a man , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Candace Owens insisted she won't lose the lawsuit the Macrons filed against her.

When the topic of Brigitte came up, Owens made the following bold claim: "Brigitte Macron has a p----, I really want you to know that."

"No, she does not," a flabbergasted Morgan quickly retorted.

"Brigitte Macron has a p----, I’m sorry," Owens stated again.

When Morgan pointed out Brigitte "had three children," the conservative pundit quickly had an explanation for that prepped.

"Okay, well, did she get it removed?" she said. "You can have adoptive children. You can call somebody. Brigitte Macron was born a dude named Jean-Michel Trogneux... I want you to know that Brigitte Macron probably… pees standing up, is what I want you to know. Yeah, I think Brigitte stands."