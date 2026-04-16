Sussexes Explode Down Under: Prince Harry Moans He Never Wanted to Be a Royal and Meghan Markle Says She's the 'Most Trolled Person in the World' During Day 3 of Oz Tour

Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne Park, Harry said he had felt "lost, betrayed, or completely powerless" during his life.

The Duke, 41, claimed he had his "head in the sand for years and years" until he quit his role as a working royal and moved to the U.S. with Meghan, 44, suggesting that it is also what his mother Princess Diana would have wanted for him.

He said: "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday I was like: 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.

"It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?

"And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective."