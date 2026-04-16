Sussexes Explode Down Under: Prince Harry Moans He Never Wanted to Be a Royal and Meghan Markle Says She's the 'Most Trolled Person in the World' During Day 3 of Oz Tour
April 16 2026, Updated 8:02 a.m. ET
Prince Harry told fans he never wanted to be a working royal because it "killed" his mother as wife Meghan Markle complained about being the "most trolled person in the world" during day three of the couple's tour of Australia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple’s rants took place at separate events during their trip Down Under, which has been met by a muted response from Aussies.
'This Job Killed My Mother'
Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne Park, Harry said he had felt "lost, betrayed, or completely powerless" during his life.
The Duke, 41, claimed he had his "head in the sand for years and years" until he quit his role as a working royal and moved to the U.S. with Meghan, 44, suggesting that it is also what his mother Princess Diana would have wanted for him.
He said: "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday I was like: 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.
"It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?
"And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective."
'I Have Been Bullied And Attacked For 10 Years'
Earlier in the day the couple spoke to students at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology about the dangers of social media and its impact on mental health, urging them to be "strong."
Meghan said: "And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way."
She added: "For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.
"I'm still here."
After dismissing his royal links, Harry vented again during his speech at the InterEdge Summit.
The Duke told guests that there was a "lot in the world right now leaving us feeling anxious, stressed, helpless, powerless and completely overwhelmed."
'Grief Can Break You'
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He said: "When I was invited to speak at this summit, I wasn't sure whether I was expected to speak as someone who, despite everything, has their s--- together.
"Or as someone who, despite what it may look like, actually doesn't have his s--- together.
"But I was struck by something quite simple — that while my experiences may be unusual, the feelings that come with them are not.
"In my experience, loss is disorienting at any age.
"Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you."
Harry continued: "There have been many times when I've felt overwhelmed.
"Times when I've felt lost, betrayed, or completely powerless.
"Times when the pressure — externally and internally — felt constant.
"And times when, despite everything going on, I still had to show up pretending everything was ok, so as not to let anyone down.
"For many years I was numb to it, and perhaps that was easier then, but I also didn't yet have the tools to deal with it."
The Duke said becoming a father changed his approach because you "start to notice the ripple effect more clearly."
He added: "When a parent is overwhelmed, children feel it. When someone is supported, families feel it.
"For me, one of the biggest shifts came when I realised that asking for help isn't a weakness. It's very much a form of strength."