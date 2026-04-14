EXCLUSIVE: Half Price Harry — Duke of Sussex Faces Brutal Humiliation as His Mental Health Talk Ticket Prices Are Slashed Amid his 'Not the Royal Oz Tour'

Harry, 41, the Duke of Sussex, is due to speak at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne as part of a wider four-day visit to Australia alongside his wife, Meghan Markle , 44.

Prince Harry has been dealt a bruising blow to his public appeal after ticket prices for his mental health talk in Australia were slashed by half, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the duke is "mortified" by the discount.

The adjustment comes as he and Markle attempt to re-establish their global profile following their departure from royal duties in 2020.

Organizers had initially set tickets to hear Harry discuss workplace mental health at about $1,300, but they have now been reduced to around $650 in an apparent effort to boost sales.

Their trip, which includes commercial and charitable engagements in Melbourne and Sydney, has already drawn outrage over the pair leveraging it for commercial purposes, with Markle also using it to host a "girls' weekend" retreat with ticket prices of around $2,000.

A source familiar with the event said: "This 'Half Price Harry' situation, as it's being dubbed, is a brutal humiliation for Harry – his ticket price has effectively been slashed in half, and it is not a great look.

"There is no question Harry is embarrassed and utterly mortified by it, because it feeds into a narrative that demand for him is not what it once was."

The same insider said the pricing shift had sparked concern behind the scenes.

"Harry and Meghan were expecting much stronger interest in their events, but the reality is that the crowds are not materializing in the same way as they used to for them – and having to cut prices so dramatically sends a message that is hard to ignore," they noted.