EXCLUSIVE: Half Price Harry — Duke of Sussex Faces Brutal Humiliation as His Mental Health Talk Ticket Prices Are Slashed Amid his 'Not the Royal Oz Tour'
April 14 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has been dealt a bruising blow to his public appeal after ticket prices for his mental health talk in Australia were slashed by half, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the duke is "mortified" by the discount.
Harry, 41, the Duke of Sussex, is due to speak at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne as part of a wider four-day visit to Australia alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44.
Their trip, which includes commercial and charitable engagements in Melbourne and Sydney, has already drawn outrage over the pair leveraging it for commercial purposes, with Markle also using it to host a "girls' weekend" retreat with ticket prices of around $2,000.
Organizers had initially set tickets to hear Harry discuss workplace mental health at about $1,300, but they have now been reduced to around $650 in an apparent effort to boost sales.
The adjustment comes as he and Markle attempt to re-establish their global profile following their departure from royal duties in 2020.
Half Price Harry Branding Stings
A source familiar with the event said: "This 'Half Price Harry' situation, as it's being dubbed, is a brutal humiliation for Harry – his ticket price has effectively been slashed in half, and it is not a great look.
"There is no question Harry is embarrassed and utterly mortified by it, because it feeds into a narrative that demand for him is not what it once was."
The same insider said the pricing shift had sparked concern behind the scenes.
"Harry and Meghan were expecting much stronger interest in their events, but the reality is that the crowds are not materializing in the same way as they used to for them – and having to cut prices so dramatically sends a message that is hard to ignore," they noted.
Meghan Markle's $2K Retreat and Monetized Access Raise Questions
The development stands in stark contrast to earlier appearances by Harry, including a high-profile JP Morgan event in February 2020, for which he was reportedly paid about $925,000.
For the Melbourne summit, his speaking fee is understood to be closer to $45,000, significantly lower than previous engagements and highlighting what some observers see as a shift in his market value.
Meanwhile, Marke is set to host a separate event in Sydney titled "Her Best Life," a three-day retreat at the InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel running from April 17 to 19.
Tickets were initially priced at approximately $2,000, with premium packages offering attendees the chance to take part in small-group sessions, attend a private dinner described as an "in-person conversation," and pose for photographs with the duchess.
Organizers had previously suggested the retreat, capped at 300 guests, had sold out, but later confirmed that additional rooms had been released.
Markle is reported to be earning around $230,000 for hosting the event, underscoring the commercial dimension of the couple's visit.
One royal commentator said the shift in pricing for Harry's event reflected a broader change in public perception.
They said: "There was a time when simply catching a glimpse of Harry and Meghan in public felt exciting – she was a rising actress people were curious about, and he was widely seen as the world's most eligible bachelor, so the intrigue around them was completely natural.
"Now the dynamic feels fundamentally different. When access is packaged with a price tag – effectively saying, 'We're for sale,' it shifts how people view them. "It introduces a transactional element that wasn't there before, and that inevitably changes public perception in a significant way."
A spokesperson for the Sussexes said their visit would focus on mental health advocacy, support for the armed forces community, and promoting shared experiences as a force for positive change.