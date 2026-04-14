EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Bible-Thumper Assassination Fears Explode As Prez's Bust-Up With Pope Deepens

Trump, however, has continued to criticize the pontiff in increasingly personal terms. He described Leo as "weak on crime and terrible on foreign policy" and rejected calls to moderate his tone.

The president also dismissed backlash over his AI Christ image, claiming it had been misinterpreted and was intended to show him as a healer rather than a religious figure.

He said: "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

The controversy has left swathes of Trump's conservative Christian base deeply unsettled, despite them historically being a cornerstone of his political support. Religious commentators and clergy have also slammed the imagery and rhetoric, with some describing it as offensive and inappropriate.

Analysts said the situation is unusual in its intensity, marking a rare public breakdown between a sitting US president and the head of the Catholic Church. The feud has also drawn international attention, with political and religious figures weighing in on both sides.

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, defended Trump's position, suggesting disagreements between political and religious leaders were not uncommon. But the unholy row brewing over Trump's messiah comparison is continuing to fuel concern among observers about its broader implications.

The dispute comes as Pope Leo continues to advocate for an end to the Iran conflict, warning against what he has described as a "delusion of omnipotence" driving global tensions, while Trump has maintained a hardline stance on foreign policy and national security.