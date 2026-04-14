EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Bible-Thumper Assassination Fears Explode As Prez's Bust-Up With Pope Deepens
April 14 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing escalating fears of a deadly backlash from his own religious base – with insiders warning RadarOnline.com the president has slapped a target on his back for extremist Christian zealots as his feud with Pope Leo deepens.
Trump, 79, feared by medical experts to be secretly suffering dementia, has become embroiled in a widening row with Pope Leo XIV, 70 – the first American-born pontiff – over the war in Iran and his use of religious imagery.
The clash intensified after Trump posted – and later deleted – an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, sparking outrage among Christian leaders and supporters.
The dispute has unfolded against the backdrop of Trump's brutal conflict in the Middle East, with the Vatican repeatedly calling for peace while the Republican defends his military action.
Security Concerns Rise as Religious Tensions Escalate
A defense source said: "Donald Trump has, ironically, made himself a target for the kind of hardline Christian zealots who once formed part of his strongest support base.
"They are among the biggest gun nuts in the States, and by comparing himself to Christ, he is just putting a target on his back for one to take a pot-shot. By comparing himself to Christ, even Trump has pushed them too far this time."
The same source said tensions within religious circles were becoming increasingly volatile.
They added: "There are serious concerns that some extremist believers see Trump's actions as blasphemous, and that creates a dangerous environment where the possibility of assassination threats from his own supporters cannot be ruled out."
Pope Leo Condemns Misuse of Religion in Politics
Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost, has publicly distanced himself from Trump's rhetoric, insisting he will continue to speak out against war and the misuse of religious teachings.
During a recent trip to Algeria, Leo said he had "no fear" of the US administration and emphasized the Gospel should not be exploited for political ends.
Leo said: "I don't think the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing."
He added his mission was to promote peace and dialogue, rather than engage in personal disputes.
Feud Deepens as Trump Doubles Down on Remarks
Trump, however, has continued to criticize the pontiff in increasingly personal terms. He described Leo as "weak on crime and terrible on foreign policy" and rejected calls to moderate his tone.
The president also dismissed backlash over his AI Christ image, claiming it had been misinterpreted and was intended to show him as a healer rather than a religious figure.
He said: "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
The controversy has left swathes of Trump's conservative Christian base deeply unsettled, despite them historically being a cornerstone of his political support. Religious commentators and clergy have also slammed the imagery and rhetoric, with some describing it as offensive and inappropriate.
Analysts said the situation is unusual in its intensity, marking a rare public breakdown between a sitting US president and the head of the Catholic Church. The feud has also drawn international attention, with political and religious figures weighing in on both sides.
Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, defended Trump's position, suggesting disagreements between political and religious leaders were not uncommon. But the unholy row brewing over Trump's messiah comparison is continuing to fuel concern among observers about its broader implications.
The dispute comes as Pope Leo continues to advocate for an end to the Iran conflict, warning against what he has described as a "delusion of omnipotence" driving global tensions, while Trump has maintained a hardline stance on foreign policy and national security.