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Home > Investigations > Charlie Kirk

Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson's Defense to Call Bryan Kohberger Case Expert at Hearing to Ban Courtroom Cameras

Tyler Robinson has been charged with Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: MEGA; THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW

Tyler Robinson has been charged with Charlie Kirk's murder.

April 14 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Tyler Robinson's legal team is set to call an expert witness who worked on Bryan Kohberger's infamous quadruple murder case at an upcoming hearing that will decide whether courtroom cameras will be banned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robinson, 22, was charged with aggravated murder after right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

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Charlie Kirk was killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah university in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah university in September 2025.

Bryan Edelman, who has a Ph.D. in social psychology, did a phone survey for Robinson's team and reported his findings, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

"It is Dr. Edelman’s opinion that the modern internet and social media ecosystem — especially algorithmic curation and personalization — has fundamentally altered how news is consumed and makes local, high-profile publicity substantially harder to avoid for residents of the locality where the events giving rise to the case occurred and the case is being tried," his lawyers wrote, referring to how the Internet could make it difficult for jurors to be completely unaware of pre-trial coverage of the case.

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Tyler Robinson's legal team filed a motion to delay the trial.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's legal team filed a motion to delay the trial.

"Experimental research indicates that hostile or uncivil comments can affect readers’ interpretations and perceptions," the filing continued, per Fox News. "In practical terms, the same news item may be encountered alongside inflammatory commentary that can heighten emotional response and shape impressions beyond the factual content of the reporting."

Prior to this investigation, Edelman worked on a questionnaire for the jury on behalf of Kohberger's attorneys. He also contributed to former police officer Jason Van Dyke's murder trial.

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New Evidence Revealed

Fingerprints and a 'smeared palm print' were found at the scene after Charlie Kirk was shot.
Source: MEGA

Fingerprints and a 'smeared palm print' were found at the scene after Charlie Kirk was shot.

Kirk's alleged assassin, Robinson, was officially charged with Kirk's murder on September 16, 2025. It's since been revealed that investigators found prints linking the 22-year-old to the scene.

According to freshly released search warrants, "fingerprints and a smeared palm print in the vicinity of the northeast corner rooftop edge of the Losee Center building" were discovered by authorities.

A Google Maps route from Robinson's phone also allegedly led to a spot near the campus.

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Mismatched Bullets and Attempts to Push Trial

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Tyler Robinson's team claimed the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk didn't match the suspect's weapon.
Source: COURT TV

Tyler Robinson's team claimed the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk didn't match the suspect's weapon.

Recently, Robinson's defense claimed the bullet that killed Kirk did not match their client's rifle. However, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, this was to be "expected due to the state of the bullet."

"Can bullets also be linked to a particular gun via examining the rifling striations? Yes, but that requires a bullet to be intact for comparison," she added. "Charlie's bullet upon removal was more of a fragment, not a round."

As Radar previously reported, Robinson's defense team also filed a motion to move his trial date back several months, claiming that they need time to go over the evidence.

"As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate," the court papers read, according to Deseret News.

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