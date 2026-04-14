Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson's Defense to Call Bryan Kohberger Case Expert at Hearing to Ban Courtroom Cameras

Recently, Robinson's defense claimed the bullet that killed Kirk did not match their client's rifle. However, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, this was to be "expected due to the state of the bullet."

"Can bullets also be linked to a particular gun via examining the rifling striations? Yes, but that requires a bullet to be intact for comparison," she added. "Charlie's bullet upon removal was more of a fragment, not a round."

As Radar previously reported, Robinson's defense team also filed a motion to move his trial date back several months, claiming that they need time to go over the evidence.

"As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate," the court papers read, according to Deseret News.