EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Axed Walkabouts On Australia Tour Over Security and Protest Fears'

The controversy has been fueled in part by an online petition calling for no taxpayer funding or official support for the Sussexes trip, which has gathered more than 46,000 signatures. Critics have questioned whether Australian taxpayers will ultimately bear the cost of policing the visit, despite assurances from the Sussexes' representatives that the tour is privately funded.

David Limbrick, a member of parliament in Victoria, has called on the couple to reimburse any policing costs in full. He fumed there was an established fee structure for such services and suggested public goodwill would depend on transparency over who pays. The politician also warned many Australians would object to subsidizing security for a private visit, adding: "There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full."

Police forces have confirmed they will provide additional support to ensure public safety, but have not disclosed the scale of the deployment or whether costs will be recovered. The lack of clarity has added to concerns about the financial implications of the Sussexes' visit.

The couple's itinerary includes Harry appearing as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, as well as virtual access options.

Markle is scheduled to take part in a separate event in Sydney, described as a "girls' weekend" retreat, with tickets priced at around $2,000, including a group photograph with the duchess.

The couple already visited a children's hospital and will attend engagements linked to the armed forces community, including an appearance by Harry at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. It remains unclear how much they will be paid for their participation in the commercial events.

Their trip comes after fierce criticism of the couple's international travel since stepping back from royal duties, including trips to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024, which raised similar questions about funding and their continued insistence on mounting royal-style trips.