EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Axed Walkabouts On Australia Tour Over Security and Protest Fears'
April 14 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have axed traditional walkabouts during their non-royal Australia visit, amid fears over security risks and potential protests surrounding the couple's controversial trip.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are undertaking a four-day unofficial tour of Australia, with planned stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra for a mix of commercial appearances and charitable engagements.
Unlike their 2018 royal tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, this visit is privately organized following their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020.
The trip, branded a "faux royal tour" due to the couple stepping away from duties with The Firm years ago as part of their 'Megxit' deal, has already drawn scrutiny over its purpose and funding, with police in Victoria and New South Wales confirming additional resources will be deployed to manage safety concerns.
Security Fears Prompt Cancellation of Public Walkabouts
A source familiar with the planning said: "Harry and Meghan took advice and made a deliberate decision to scrap traditional walkabouts during their Australia tour because of escalating concerns around security and the likelihood of organized protests."
"From the outset, every aspect of the visit has been assessed through the lens of safety and cost, particularly the challenge of maintaining public order in highly visible settings."
The insider noted, "In this instance, planners concluded the potential risks, both in terms of crowd control and unpredictable demonstrations, outweighed the benefits of open, unscripted engagements with the public."
'There Has Been Mounting Unease Behind the Scenes'
The same source said the couple was "painfully aware" of growing opposition ahead of the visit.
They added: "There has been mounting unease behind the scenes about the prospect of protests and a broader public backlash gathering momentum around the visit. Organizers are acutely aware that large, informal crowds can quickly become volatile, particularly given the current mood.
"By removing walkabouts from the schedule, the aim is to minimize potential flashpoints and avoid situations where tensions could escalate."
"It is ultimately about reducing the couple's exposure to unpredictable environments where crowd reactions are harder to manage and control," the insider explained.
Funding Concerns Grow as Politicians Demand Transparency
The controversy has been fueled in part by an online petition calling for no taxpayer funding or official support for the Sussexes trip, which has gathered more than 46,000 signatures. Critics have questioned whether Australian taxpayers will ultimately bear the cost of policing the visit, despite assurances from the Sussexes' representatives that the tour is privately funded.
David Limbrick, a member of parliament in Victoria, has called on the couple to reimburse any policing costs in full. He fumed there was an established fee structure for such services and suggested public goodwill would depend on transparency over who pays. The politician also warned many Australians would object to subsidizing security for a private visit, adding: "There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full."
Police forces have confirmed they will provide additional support to ensure public safety, but have not disclosed the scale of the deployment or whether costs will be recovered. The lack of clarity has added to concerns about the financial implications of the Sussexes' visit.
The couple's itinerary includes Harry appearing as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, as well as virtual access options.
Markle is scheduled to take part in a separate event in Sydney, described as a "girls' weekend" retreat, with tickets priced at around $2,000, including a group photograph with the duchess.
The couple already visited a children's hospital and will attend engagements linked to the armed forces community, including an appearance by Harry at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. It remains unclear how much they will be paid for their participation in the commercial events.
Their trip comes after fierce criticism of the couple's international travel since stepping back from royal duties, including trips to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024, which raised similar questions about funding and their continued insistence on mounting royal-style trips.