EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's 'Stalling Tactics' Won't Affect Prosecution's Case or Lead to 'Inflated Defense Paychecks'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Officials in Utah are adamant that any "stalling tactics" tried by the legal team defending Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Charlie Kirk, will not work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray has already bashed the defense attorneys after they requested another surprise stay at last week's special hearing.
Another Day, Another Delay
Robinson has yet to enter a plea to charges he shot and killed Kirk while perched on top of a roof, as the conservative commentator spoke at Utah Valley University, even though the brutal murder happened last September.
The 22-year-old hasn't had the chance to state his guilt or innocence, as his own defense team has been crowding the court with controversial motions, including one calling for the entire Utah County prosecutors' office to be dismissed from the case due to an alleged conflict of interest.
That motion was to be determined at the special hearing last Friday, until Robinson's lawyers asked for another stay, while already in court for that hearing, to go over some new evidence they had received.
Checks and Balances Over Defense Payments
Robinson is currently being represented by pricey public defenders, putting local taxpayers in the odd position of paying for both his prosecution and his defense.
Kathy Nester is a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience. Speaking exclusively to Radar, Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran said the county is obligated to provide "a professional and constitutionally required defense," regardless of the cost.
"Kathy Nester and her team were selected after considering several different law firms, as she offered the best combination of experience, resources, and value," he said.
But he stresses that there are checks and balances in place to ensure the defense doesn't bleed the county dry.
"(We) contract with a defense expert who reviews the financial and resource requests of the defense team in all of our contracted defense cases."
Robinson's Public Defender Pay
According to a contract obtained by Radar, the county is paying Nester, along with her co-counsels Richard Novak and Michael Burt, $295 an hour to defend Robinson. That fee covers not only the hours of the three attorneys but also their staff, travel, expert witnesses, security, and related expenses.
Utah County spokesperson Richard Piatt told Radar: "The county is anticipating the defense will cost about $750,000 in the next year, and the prosecution $600,000."
That could affect Utah's second-most populous county for years to come.
"The defense expenses are using rainy day funds until the end of the year," Piatt explained. "Moving forward, the impact of both will limit the increase in the budgets for the rest of county agencies."
Erika Kirk Wants Justice Fast
However, prosectors and Kirk's widow, Erika, have all requested the judge hurry things up. At last Friday's hearing, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray came down hard on the defense, blasting: "I just think this is an ambush and another stalling tactic to delay these proceedings. There's no reason that they could not have at least filed a motion and asked for time to brief it."
"Where does it end?" he asked.
Erika seemed to agree, and her attorney has filed a motion officially requesting a speedy trial.
In his filing, which Radar has obtained, Jeffrey Neiman wrote: "Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk. And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process.
"The Defendant in this case is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, but he is not entitled to cause undue delay to the criminal justice process."