EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's 'Stalling Tactics' Won't Affect Prosecution's Case or Lead to 'Inflated Defense Paychecks'

Robinson has yet to enter a plea to charges he shot and killed Kirk while perched on top of a roof, as the conservative commentator spoke at Utah Valley University, even though the brutal murder happened last September.

The 22-year-old hasn't had the chance to state his guilt or innocence, as his own defense team has been crowding the court with controversial motions, including one calling for the entire Utah County prosecutors' office to be dismissed from the case due to an alleged conflict of interest.

That motion was to be determined at the special hearing last Friday, until Robinson's lawyers asked for another stay, while already in court for that hearing, to go over some new evidence they had received.