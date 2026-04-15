Prince Harry's Marriage Rocked by His Flirty Messages to a British Journalist — Despite Wailing He Hates Hacks

The banter continued over the following days. Griffiths dubbed the prince a "bloody maverick" and asked about his "Thirsty Thursday" plans, while Harry shared he'd been busy and was "gonna be hungover again for the third day running." He added she'd "missed a good party," signing off with an affectionate "Mwah xxx."

A month later, after Griffiths shared details of a ski trip in Klosters, Switzerland, Harry replied, "I WISH I was there sugar but unfortunately stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff :( Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table, obvi!!" before longingly adding, "Miss our movie snuggles."

The cozy, sometimes late-night exchanges – sent over Facebook between December 2011 and January 2012 – came as a shock when they were revealed in court last month, not least because of who Griffiths turned out to be: a journalist for one of the outlets Harry is now suing.

The intimate messages surfaced in the closing stretch of his privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, where testimony wrapped up on March 31. Harry and fellow claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, alleged they are victims of unlawful information-gathering. Associated denied the claims.

According to evidence presented to London's High Court, the 41-year-old royal first met Griffiths – now 40 and an editor-at-large at the Mail on Sunday – at a country house party hosted by a mutual friend.