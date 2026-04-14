EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Tone Deaf' $105K Ensemble to Visit Sick Hospitalized Children and Homeless Women on Australian 'Pseudo-Royal' Tour

The two visits marked the first of Markle and Prince Harry's pseudo-royal trip Down Under, where they're mixing supporting charitable causes with private paid speaking engagements.

Upon the couple's arrival at the Royal Children's Hospital, the former actress was sporting a very polished look, donning the Priscilla Dress in navy by Australian designer Karen Gee that retails for $1,250.00. Markle paired it with Dior heels that sold for just under $750 when she originally purchased them.

The Los Angeles native sent the cost of her look skyrocketing thanks to her love of gold jewelry.

Markle wore gold earrings from the brand Puffy Hearts, which sell for $780. She also made sure to wear Princess Diana's gold Cartier tank watch, which, despite costing around $26,000, is actually worth millions as a priceless heirloom item. Markle also wore her gold Cartier Love Bracelet from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, which retails for $7,950.