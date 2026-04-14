EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Tone Deaf' $105K Ensemble to Visit Sick Hospitalized Children and Homeless Women on Australian 'Pseudo-Royal' Tour
April 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle didn't let the humble settings of an Australian children's hospital and women's homelessness shelter get in the way of trotting out plenty of pricey bling and clothing, which was branded "tone deaf," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old sported an ensemble totaling just over $105,000 during her first two stops in Melbourne on April 14, the first day of Markle and Prince Harry's pseudo-royal tour, even though the people she met with were far less fortunate.
Tailored Dress Was a Nod to Australian Designer
The two visits marked the first of Markle and Prince Harry's pseudo-royal trip Down Under, where they're mixing supporting charitable causes with private paid speaking engagements.
Upon the couple's arrival at the Royal Children's Hospital, the former actress was sporting a very polished look, donning the Priscilla Dress in navy by Australian designer Karen Gee that retails for $1,250.00. Markle paired it with Dior heels that sold for just under $750 when she originally purchased them.
The Los Angeles native sent the cost of her look skyrocketing thanks to her love of gold jewelry.
Markle wore gold earrings from the brand Puffy Hearts, which sell for $780. She also made sure to wear Princess Diana's gold Cartier tank watch, which, despite costing around $26,000, is actually worth millions as a priceless heirloom item. Markle also wore her gold Cartier Love Bracelet from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, which retails for $7,950.
Blingy Look Amid Criticism for 'PR' With Sick Children
Markle was noticeably without her massive diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry, wearing just her gold wedding band. However, she did wear her three-carat Lorraine Schwartz emerald-cut diamond pinky ring, estimated at $70K.
The duo met with young cancer patients currently undergoing treatment at the Royal Children's Hospital, and were welcomed by a large crowd inside as they moved along the line, taking selfies and giving hugs to the ailing kids.
Several of the patients were still hooked up to medical devices, while others were wheelchair bound. At least three of the girls had lost their hair from chemotherapy treatments.
Harry and Markle were heavily criticized and accused of using the kids as a "PR opportunity."
Meghan Markle Wears Nearly $105K in Jewelry to Help Feed Homeless Women
Markle didn't change out of her fashionable look before heading to the McAuley Community Services for Women, a center that assists women and children experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and related issues.
The former Netflix star put on an apron and doled out helpings of frittata, but was hit with criticism for her expensive ensemble in the setting.
"Yep, nothing like making those homeless women feel comfortable around you by not shoving your money in their faces, is there?" one person sneered on X about Markle's costly look.
"Why wear something so expensive to a refuge giving out meals to women who haven’t got a bloody home?" a second user scoffed.
Markle changed into a second look of the day for the couple's visit to the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.
She wore a P. Johnson turtleneck sleeveless sweater in taupe that retails for $220, underneath a $1,000 St. Agni brown suede bomber jacket and a matching $890 suede skirt. On her feet, Markle wore the $800 Aquazzura "Purist" pump in beige and further accessorized with the $950 Real Fine Studio signature studs.
Harry and his wife have come under fire for using the trip in a pseudo-royal capacity after quitting as senior working royals in 2020 to seek a "private life." It's their first trip Down Under since their 2018 royal tour as newlyweds.