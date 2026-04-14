Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Tone Deaf' $105K Ensemble to Visit Sick Hospitalized Children and Homeless Women on Australian 'Pseudo-Royal' Tour

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's overall look totaled an eye-watering $105K.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle didn't let the humble settings of an Australian children's hospital and women's homelessness shelter get in the way of trotting out plenty of pricey bling and clothing, which was branded "tone deaf," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old sported an ensemble totaling just over $105,000 during her first two stops in Melbourne on April 14, the first day of Markle and Prince Harry's pseudo-royal tour, even though the people she met with were far less fortunate.

Article continues below advertisement

Tailored Dress Was a Nod to Australian Designer

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: 7 News/YouTube

Marke's dress and shoes cost around $2K, but her jewelry was over-the-top expensive.

The two visits marked the first of Markle and Prince Harry's pseudo-royal trip Down Under, where they're mixing supporting charitable causes with private paid speaking engagements.

Upon the couple's arrival at the Royal Children's Hospital, the former actress was sporting a very polished look, donning the Priscilla Dress in navy by Australian designer Karen Gee that retails for $1,250.00. Markle paired it with Dior heels that sold for just under $750 when she originally purchased them.

The Los Angeles native sent the cost of her look skyrocketing thanks to her love of gold jewelry.

Markle wore gold earrings from the brand Puffy Hearts, which sell for $780. She also made sure to wear Princess Diana's gold Cartier tank watch, which, despite costing around $26,000, is actually worth millions as a priceless heirloom item. Markle also wore her gold Cartier Love Bracelet from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, which retails for $7,950.

Article continues below advertisement

Blingy Look Amid Criticism for 'PR' With Sick Children

Markle wore pricey gold jewelry to meet with children's cancer patients.
Source: 9 News/YouTube

Markle wore pricey gold jewelry to meet with children's cancer patients.

Markle was noticeably without her massive diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry, wearing just her gold wedding band. However, she did wear her three-carat Lorraine Schwartz emerald-cut diamond pinky ring, estimated at $70K.

The duo met with young cancer patients currently undergoing treatment at the Royal Children's Hospital, and were welcomed by a large crowd inside as they moved along the line, taking selfies and giving hugs to the ailing kids.

Several of the patients were still hooked up to medical devices, while others were wheelchair bound. At least three of the girls had lost their hair from chemotherapy treatments.

Harry and Markle were heavily criticized and accused of using the kids as a "PR opportunity."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Wears Nearly $105K in Jewelry to Help Feed Homeless Women

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: 7 News/YouTube

Markle wore nearly $105K worth of jewelry to help feed guests at a homeless shelter.

Markle didn't change out of her fashionable look before heading to the McAuley Community Services for Women, a center that assists women and children experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and related issues.

The former Netflix star put on an apron and doled out helpings of frittata, but was hit with criticism for her expensive ensemble in the setting.

"Yep, nothing like making those homeless women feel comfortable around you by not shoving your money in their faces, is there?" one person sneered on X about Markle's costly look.

"Why wear something so expensive to a refuge giving out meals to women who haven’t got a bloody home?" a second user scoffed.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Half Price Harry — Duke of Sussex Faces Brutal Humiliation as His Mental Health Talk Ticket Prices Are Slashed Amid his 'Not the Royal Oz Tour'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Axed Walkabouts On Australia Tour Over Security and Protest Fears'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle changed into a second outfit of the day to visit a veteran's museum in Melbourne.

Markle changed into a second look of the day for the couple's visit to the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.

She wore a P. Johnson turtleneck sleeveless sweater in taupe that retails for $220, underneath a $1,000 St. Agni brown suede bomber jacket and a matching $890 suede skirt. On her feet, Markle wore the $800 Aquazzura "Purist" pump in beige and further accessorized with the $950 Real Fine Studio signature studs.

Harry and his wife have come under fire for using the trip in a pseudo-royal capacity after quitting as senior working royals in 2020 to seek a "private life." It's their first trip Down Under since their 2018 royal tour as newlyweds.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.