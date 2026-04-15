Megyn Kelly Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hospital Visit Down Under a Blatant 'Photo Opportunity' as Duke 'Surprized' by Backlash Surrounding 'Pseudo-Royal' Tour
April 15 2026, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has launched a fresh attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their visit to a children's hospital during their controversial tour Down Under.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator described their attendance as nothing more than a "photo opportunity", saying they could have popped in without the fanfare.
'They Have To Have Cameras With Them'
Speaking on her podcast on Tuesday night, Kelly, 55, ranted: "She goes to a children's hospital where they focus on cancer victims and makes it into a photo op for her.
"Of course, God forbid they just go and visit the sick children in Melbourne. They have to have cameras and get their cheers and applause.
"Like, how many times have you gone to do charitable work and you just make sure you've got your cameras in tow so that you get the credit? That's the bottom line."
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, arrived at the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne just hours after stepping off a 15-hour business class flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne on a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner and were greeted by crowds outside.
Venting Fury Towards Sussexes
The Sussexes spent 90 minutes meeting and taking selfies with young cancer patients before they were given a tour of the wards, where they made bedside visits and took part in a therapy program.
However Some social media users raised concerns that patients in the crowd, who were initially wearing face masks, may have been immunocompromised during the event amid close contact with large crowds — and the couple.
One user wrote on X: "I am extremely upset and this hospital needs to answer some serious questions.
"These children have compromised immune systems and who in the hell told the three children in masks to take their masks off when Harry and Meghan got there."
'Compromizing Kids' Health'
Another user shared a screenshot of the complaint they sent to the hospital claiming the children's health had been "compromised by a PR stunt."
"I am totally disgusted (by) the lack of duty of care provided to the children who were corralled and paraded in front of the Sussexes today," they wrote.
The crowds were modest during the first day of the Sussexes' visit, compared with the rapturous response they received during their royal tour in 2018.
According to insiders, the Sussexes and their team are understood to be upset about how they've been received in Australia — even before they arrived.
Stories about the couple using the trip as a quasi-royal tour while also supporting their commercial interests with paid appearances began long before they arrived in Melbourne.
They were also said to be surprised by the backlash from politicians, including Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, over publicly-funded police protection.
A source told The Daily Mail: "To be fair, they have tried to make the trip mostly about charitable endeavours and limit costs.
"Prince Harry has always had an affection for Australia and for a long time felt it was a home away from home, having done his gap year here in his youth.
"He in particular is known to keep up with his own press and would be taken aback by some strong reactions in the media and the comment sections."