Megyn Kelly Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hospital Visit Down Under a Blatant 'Photo Opportunity' as Duke 'Surprized' by Backlash Surrounding 'Pseudo-Royal' Tour

Speaking on her podcast on Tuesday night, Kelly, 55, ranted: "She goes to a children's hospital where they focus on cancer victims and makes it into a photo op for her.

"Of course, God forbid they just go and visit the sick children in Melbourne. They have to have cameras and get their cheers and applause.

"Like, how many times have you gone to do charitable work and you just make sure you've got your cameras in tow so that you get the credit? That's the bottom line."

Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, arrived at the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne just hours after stepping off a 15-hour business class flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne on a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner and were greeted by crowds outside.