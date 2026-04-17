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Home > News > Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate 'Hospitalized Since Late March' amid MS Battle — Weeks After Revealing Illness Confined her to Bed

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Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate has reportedly been hospitalized since late March amid her on-going battle with MS.

April 17 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Christina Applegate has been hospitalized amid her on-going battle with MS.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 54, was reportedly admitted into the medical facility towards the end of last month, but an official reason has yet to be confirmed.

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'Long History Of Complicated Medical Conditions'

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picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Applegate's rep did not confirm reason for hospitalization.

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Her rep said: "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are.

"She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

The Married... With Children star announced her diagnosis with the chronic autoimmune disease in 2021.

However, she recently told how the illness had confined her to bed — but she was still determined to take her daughter Sadie to school.

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Bedridden By Devastating Illness

picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

The actress recently opened up about how MS has taken its toll on her.

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She told People: "I want to take her; it's my favorite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves.

"I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do."

Applegate further expressed: "My life isn't wrapped up with a bow. People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f---ing suck sometimes. So I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Multiple sclerosis occurs when "the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers, known as myelin," per Mayo Clinic.

The disease "can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms."

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Hollywood Walk Of Fame 'Humiliation'

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Source: MEGA

Applegate's Hall of Fame presentation was her first public outing since MS diagnosis.

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In her new book, You With the Sad Eyes: A Memoir, Applegate noted how she felt "humiliated" on the day she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 as it was the first time anyone had seen her since she had been diagnosed with MS — and she didn't feel like she looked like herself.

She adds she thought she'd have to "go off the rack for the ceremony," something "no one" in Hollywood does, until "Christian Siriano came to my rescue and made me something beautiful to wear."

"I hated how I looked that day, how much this illness had taken from me, but this was my Oscar, after all. It was time to step out in public," she writes.

"For a year or more, people saw only this weird version of me created by those steroid infusions. For all the joy of finally getting my star, it was still humiliating and horrible and devastating to be seen this way," she continues. "Not just because I was bigger – that was one thing – but because the girl who had control all her life no longer had that control."

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picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

The 'Anchorman' star now walks with a cane due to her illness.

Applegate claims she wants to "throw up" when she thinks about the pictures of her that are out there as she feels she looks "sad" and "embarrassed."

She also says she felt like "everyone" was "staring" at her.

"Once people stared at my boobs. But now I knew they were staring not only because I was disabled; they were staring because I was fat, forever an unacceptable fate for women in Hollywood. 'Oh wow,' I could imagine everyone saying. 'Christina Applegate, of all people, is fat. Not to mention she’s got a cane. Not to mention she’s got a disease,'" she shares.

"When I walked out on stage to do Jimmy Kimmel’s show three years after my diagnosis, I was touched when he said, 'For people, it’s a little bit shocking. You come out with a cane and people love you and are concerned about you,'" she adds. "As I told him, this was my now, my normal."

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