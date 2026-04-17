Christina Applegate 'Hospitalized Since Late March' amid MS Battle — Weeks After Revealing Illness Confined her to Bed

In her new book, You With the Sad Eyes: A Memoir, Applegate noted how she felt "humiliated" on the day she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 as it was the first time anyone had seen her since she had been diagnosed with MS — and she didn't feel like she looked like herself.

She adds she thought she'd have to "go off the rack for the ceremony," something "no one" in Hollywood does, until "Christian Siriano came to my rescue and made me something beautiful to wear."

"I hated how I looked that day, how much this illness had taken from me, but this was my Oscar, after all. It was time to step out in public," she writes.

"For a year or more, people saw only this weird version of me created by those steroid infusions. For all the joy of finally getting my star, it was still humiliating and horrible and devastating to be seen this way," she continues. "Not just because I was bigger – that was one thing – but because the girl who had control all her life no longer had that control."