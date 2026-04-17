EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Scary Comeback Plans — Fears Encore May Be Too Soon for Crippled Songbird

"Nobody can deny that Celine has made great progress these past couple of years, thanks largely to her positivity and determination," an insider said.

"But taking on this type of physical challenge is a step too far. A lot of people in her world are concerned, including her medical advisors. And it's not just about her voice – there's so much physical exertion and just overall stress involved in getting ready for such a high-visibility undertaking."

For her comeback, the My Heart Will Go On singer is reportedly insisting on booking the Paris La Defense Arena in the French capital, which can hold 40,000 people, for several concerts in September and October.