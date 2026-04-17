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Home > Exclusives > Celine Dion
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EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Scary Comeback Plans — Fears Encore May Be Too Soon for Crippled Songbird

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Source: MEGA

Celine Dion's comeback plans raise fears as the singer faces ongoing serious health struggles.

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April 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Hobbled singer Celine Dion couldn't be more excited about her planned return to the stage, but loved ones said she's defying doctor's orders to make her long-dreamed-about comeback and they're afraid she's setting herself up for major disappointment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2022, the 58-year-old songbird was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

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Celine's Great Progress

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Despite stiff person syndrome, Celine Dion is pushing for a comeback with concerts at Paris La Defense Arena, raising concern among medical advisors.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Despite stiff person syndrome, Celine Dion is pushing for a comeback with concerts at Paris La Defense Arena, raising concern among medical advisors.

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"Nobody can deny that Celine has made great progress these past couple of years, thanks largely to her positivity and determination," an insider said.

"But taking on this type of physical challenge is a step too far. A lot of people in her world are concerned, including her medical advisors. And it's not just about her voice – there's so much physical exertion and just overall stress involved in getting ready for such a high-visibility undertaking."

For her comeback, the My Heart Will Go On singer is reportedly insisting on booking the Paris La Defense Arena in the French capital, which can hold 40,000 people, for several concerts in September and October.

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Inner Circle's Fears Explode

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Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Insiders said Dion faces intense scrutiny with plans to perform for 40,000 fans as worries grow over the high-pressure return.

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But performing in such a giant venue comes with incredibly high stakes. It opens her up to intense scrutiny – not only from the tens of thousands of people in the audience, but also from the millions more viewing clips online.

All this pressure has the star's inner circle worried she's setting herself up for disaster.

"The consensus is that Celine should be easing back in, not jumping headfirst into the top level of performing," the source pointed out. "But she's determined to pull this off and feels she has a major point to prove after the criticism she got at the Olympics."

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The Huge Risk

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Source: RCF / MEGA

Following criticism over her Olympics performance of 'Hymne a L'amour', Dion is determined to prove herself with a stage comeback.

After the Grammy winner sang Hymne a L'amour at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games in 2024, multiple music industry insiders alleged her performance was not live but a "corrected playback."

"That really riled Celine and now she's aching to get back on stage and show everyone what she's capable of, even if privately she herself would agree it comes at a huge risk," the source shared.

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