EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Judy Garland — Radar Debunks 10 Myths About Child Star From 'Altered Looks' to 'Alcoholism'

For decades, Judy Garland's life and her iconic performance as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz have been clouded by rumor, embellishment and outright invention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The myths surrounding the 1939 classic have been repeated so often, they've hardened into supposed fact. But John Fricke, the foremost historian of Oz and an archivist of Garland's legacy, is setting the record straight.

Through decades of research, interviews and personal relationships with those who worked alongside Garland – including 20 members of the Munchkin cast – Fricke has dedicated his career to separating truth from folklore.