EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Love Torment — Why Affection Was Never Enough for the King, By Those Closest to Tortured Icon

Elvis' bad-boy image attracted millions of female admirers, but finding the one woman who would fulfill him proved to be an impossible dream.

"You were drawn to him," said his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley . "He was very sexual without trying to be."

As he joyfully danced like a man possessed by the music , the young women in the audience screamed with teenage lust.

It isn't every day that one man can seduce an entire nation. With his sensuous lips, bedroom eyes and raw sex appeal, that's exactly what a 21-year-old Elvis Presley did during his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Priscilla Presley said husband, Elvis Presley, was 'vulnerable' in love and 'like a little boy.'

Though he fell for several women who loved him deeply, Elvis spent a lifetime searching for a connection that would heal the aching loneliness he felt inside.

He was "vulnerable" in matters of love, said Priscilla: "He was like a little boy." Ultimately, he found salvation and true love, but it wasn't with the many women who paraded through his life.

The first love Elvis ever knew was unconditional and intense.

When he was born in Mississippi on Jan. 8, 1935, to Gladys and Vernon Presley, his mother lost a second son, his twin brother, Jesse, who was stillborn. The loss turned Gladys into an overprotective mother who doted on Elvis, her only child. She walked him to school every day until he was a teenager.

"Elvis grew up so close to his mother that it affected his later relationships," said Michael St. John, a close friend. "He seemed to have higher expectations. He was searching for a real love that eluded him."

Gladys' sudden passing in 1958 devastated Elvis.

"After his mother's death, he couldn't stand to be alone," said Alanna Nash, author of Baby, Let's Play House: Elvis Presley and the Women Who Loved Him. "He had to have someone sleep in his room with him every night. He was too nervous to be alone."