EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Love Torment — Why Affection Was Never Enough for the King, By Those Closest to Tortured Icon
April 17 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
It isn't every day that one man can seduce an entire nation. With his sensuous lips, bedroom eyes and raw sex appeal, that's exactly what a 21-year-old Elvis Presley did during his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As he joyfully danced like a man possessed by the music, the young women in the audience screamed with teenage lust.
"You were drawn to him," said his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. "He was very sexual without trying to be."
Elvis' bad-boy image attracted millions of female admirers, but finding the one woman who would fulfill him proved to be an impossible dream.
Elvis’ Loneliness Shaped His Love Life
Though he fell for several women who loved him deeply, Elvis spent a lifetime searching for a connection that would heal the aching loneliness he felt inside.
He was "vulnerable" in matters of love, said Priscilla: "He was like a little boy." Ultimately, he found salvation and true love, but it wasn't with the many women who paraded through his life.
The first love Elvis ever knew was unconditional and intense.
When he was born in Mississippi on Jan. 8, 1935, to Gladys and Vernon Presley, his mother lost a second son, his twin brother, Jesse, who was stillborn. The loss turned Gladys into an overprotective mother who doted on Elvis, her only child. She walked him to school every day until he was a teenager.
"Elvis grew up so close to his mother that it affected his later relationships," said Michael St. John, a close friend. "He seemed to have higher expectations. He was searching for a real love that eluded him."
Gladys' sudden passing in 1958 devastated Elvis.
"After his mother's death, he couldn't stand to be alone," said Alanna Nash, author of Baby, Let's Play House: Elvis Presley and the Women Who Loved Him. "He had to have someone sleep in his room with him every night. He was too nervous to be alone."
Controversial Romance Began in Germany
Although he'd been dating starlet Anita Wood, Elvis – then 23 and stationed in Germany with the Army – met a sweet 14-year-old named Priscilla Beaulieu. She recalls wearing a demure sailor dress when they were introduced. "I really didn't know what to say. I was quite shy," said Priscilla, 80.
Elvis, despite his fame, related to her discomfort.
"He wasn't a stud and was certainly shy," said Ray Connolly, author of Being Elvis: A Lonely Life. Priscilla's common sense and lack of pretense put him at ease.
"Yet Priscilla was clever, even at a young age. She made Elvis feel like she had all the answers, the things he was searching for outside his fame."
Over the next few years, Elvis groomed Priscilla to be his wife, moving her to Memphis, Tenn., sending her to a private high school and even picking out her clothes. They married in Las Vegas in May 1967.
Love Faded as Elvis Withdrew
"It was just the people closest to us and private," Priscilla said. "But like any couple, you're nervous. It's a big commitment." They were deeply in love, and the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 brought new joy.
"He adored having a child. He just loved watching her grow up. He was a very caring father."
But as a husband, Elvis grew more distant.
"Part of the problem was that Elvis was never comfortable discussing his feelings," said St. John. "The women who came into his life tried to draw him out, but that only made him withdraw more."
Priscilla gave up on their marriage when she realized Elvis wasn't capable of giving her what she needed emotionally.
"The times that Elvis couldn't make an anniversary became a way of life," she said. "I finally realized things weren't going to change – and that we had separate lives completely."
In August of 1972, Priscilla and Elvis split; he filed for divorce a few months later. Still, they remained lifelong confidants.
Ann-Margret Rivaled Priscilla for Elvis
Friends said the only lover who rivaled Priscilla for Elvis' affections was Ann-Margret, his Viva Las Vegas costar.
"We were so alike," Ann-Margret, 84, shared. "Elvis didn't like strong, aggressive women, and I posed no threat there. He, on the other hand, was strong, gentle, exciting and protective. Just the qualities I liked."
Beginning in 1964 – while he was still courting Priscilla – Elvis romanced Ann-Margret on and off for a year. But he ultimately couldn't commit to her. "She was a real, three-dimensional woman, but he didn't want a wife entrenched in show business, so he chose Priscilla," said St. John.
As his marriage to Priscilla was turning sour, Elvis started seeing other women, like Capitol Hill staffer Joyce Bova, whom he met backstage at a Vegas show in 1969.
Tender Elvis Battled Growing Addiction
"The fact that I was also an identical twin gave us a special bond," Bova said. "He was drop-dead gorgeous, and he treated me special. He was always attentive and wanted me by his side."
Bova, who was 24 when they met, remembered Elvis renting out whole movie theaters for her and his entourage of pals.
When she could pry him away from his buddies, Elvis was always very sweet.
Sadly, he had developed an addiction to prescription pills, which caused him to behave erratically, and Joyce ended their relationship in 1972.
Elvis’ Neediness Strained Loving Relationships
"I was totally in love," said Joyce, author of the e-book Don't Ask Forever: My Love Affair With Elvis – A Washington Woman's Secret Years With Elvis Presley. "But the breakup was mostly because of the drugs. We had a wonderful relationship with a lot of beautiful moments, and some that were not so beautiful."
Elvis wasn't alone for long. He briefly dated actress Cybill Shepherd and soon met former Miss Tennessee Linda Thompson. They bonded over their Southern upbringings.
"Only if you've grown up in the South do you understand the culture completely," recalled Thompson, 75. "He was very Southern and we had an immediate kinship."
She was unprepared for Elvis' constant neediness, however.
"I was happy to reassure him, yet I couldn't help but be amazed. Gosh, to be the greatest sex symbol in the world, and yet he's so insecure he can't stand to hear about anyone I ever dated," she revealed.
At other times, Elvis reverted to childlike behavior, cuddling close to Thompson and calling her "Mommy."
Elvis’ Search for Love Continued
She stayed nearly five years and ended their relationship when she tired of his extreme lifestyle.
"We were awake all night, sleeping all day," Thompson said. "I didn't want to live my life as a vampire."
Despite rejection, Elvis never gave up his search for true love. He met Ginger Alden, another Tennessee beauty queen, at a party at Graceland in 1976 and they quickly became smitten.
"We had been together a short time, but I felt I had found my soul mate," gushed Alden, now 69, who says she accepted Elvis' proposal in January 1977.
"The last nine months of his life, he was looking forward to marriage and talking about having more children," she confided. "Yes, he had mood swings, but he did laugh a lot and enjoyed life."
Fatherhood Became Elvis’ True Salvation
Still, Elvis was always happiest when his daughter was visiting.
"He had the biggest smile on his face anytime Lisa Marie was around," said Alden. "He absolutely loved her."
In Lisa Marie, he'd finally found the kind of pure love he never knew was possible.
Fatherhood was his salvation. Lisa Marie was the one person who would love him with her whole heart forever.
"Any time I spent with him is my favorite memory," Lisa Marie, who was 9 when her father died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, once said.
"But there are a lot of memories because I stayed with him a lot. He was spectacular."