How Jennifer Aniston Has Been 'Pushing Herself to the Limit' With Wedding Day Prep For Walk Down the Aisle With Hypnotist Lover
April 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Jennifer Aniston. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, word among friends is that she and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, are engaged. "Jen feels so fortunate and blessed that they found each other," said a source. "It's a rare but very magical case of right person, right time."
The 57-year-old actress has been dating the hunky hypnotherapist, 50, for over a year after being introduced by mutual friends.
Wedding Day Glow
"She's the first to admit they probably wouldn't have meshed if they'd met a decade or two earlier," added the source. "[But] at this stage of her life, she was so ready to date a mature, grounded and evolved partner, and that's exactly what she got in Jim."
Having both been married before – Aniston was previously wed to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and Curtis shares a teenage son, Aidan, with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano – the Morning Show star "doesn't need a big, blow-out affair at this point," said the source.
"A small wedding will be just fine with her, and Jim's totally down for that too." At the end of the day, "it's all about being authentic and celebrating their love story in a relaxed and spiritual way," added the source. "Just as long as they have all the people they love there to celebrate their special day, that's what matters more than anything."
And like any bride-to-be, Jen wants to look her best on the big day, said RadarOnline.com's source.
The Friends alum swears by Pvolve, a fitness model that combines low-impact sculpting exercises with resistance-based equipment, and has an ongoing partnership with the brand.
"Jen really believes in starting her day with movement because it helps her feel energized and grounded," longtime trainer Dani Coleman told First for Women in March.
"Her routine truly depends on her schedule. When we have time together, we might do a longer session that's around 40 minutes to an hour."
Jen’s Fitness Routine Delivers Results
During which, "we incorporate a variety of movements that build strength while supporting mobility and stability in the entire body.
When it comes to the shoulders, specifically, we play around with a lot of external band pull-aparts with our p.band, plank variations and overhead presses using our p.3 trainer and weights."
Aniston also adds in deep core work, which "can be deceptively challenging, especially when we're using the p.ball on the mat," Dani revealed. "The movements may look small, but they're incredibly effective because they activate the muscles that support the spine and posture."
The results speak for themselves.
Third Time's The Charm
"Jen's already in amazing shape, but she wants to keep pushing herself," said RadarOnline.com's source. "It goes without saying – she's determined to be at her absolute peak by the time she walks down the aisle."
And thanks to her 80/20 approach to dieting and her "sheer discipline" in the gym, "she's managing to make that happen," adds the source.
Aniston didn't think she'd ever tie the knot again.
"Never say never, but I have no interest," the two-time divorcee declared to Allure in 2022. What she wanted, though, was a relationship.
"There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support,'" Aniston confessed. "It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"
Curtis Transforms Aniston’s Love Life
And now Aniston has Curtis.
"It's so refreshing to be with someone who's not caught up in the whole Hollywood bubble, even though he respects what she does and supports her wholeheartedly," said the source. "She loves that he gets what she's doing and what she's about."
Aniston is just as enamored with the transformational life coach and self-help author.
"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," she told Elle in November. "He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people. He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."
Aniston, it would seem, included.
After years of being unlucky in love, "[she] is confident this is the right match for her," a second source told RadarOnline.com.
"She took her time and didn't settle for Mr. Right Now. Instead, she waited for Mr. Right to find his way to her. Jim's the one she's been waiting for."