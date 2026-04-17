How Jennifer Aniston Has Been 'Pushing Herself to the Limit' With Wedding Day Prep For Walk Down the Aisle With Hypnotist Lover

"She's the first to admit they probably wouldn't have meshed if they'd met a decade or two earlier," added the source. "[But] at this stage of her life, she was so ready to date a mature, grounded and evolved partner, and that's exactly what she got in Jim."

Having both been married before – Aniston was previously wed to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and Curtis shares a teenage son, Aidan, with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano – the Morning Show star "doesn't need a big, blow-out affair at this point," said the source.

"A small wedding will be just fine with her, and Jim's totally down for that too." At the end of the day, "it's all about being authentic and celebrating their love story in a relaxed and spiritual way," added the source. "Just as long as they have all the people they love there to celebrate their special day, that's what matters more than anything."

And like any bride-to-be, Jen wants to look her best on the big day, said RadarOnline.com's source.

The Friends alum swears by Pvolve, a fitness model that combines low-impact sculpting exercises with resistance-based equipment, and has an ongoing partnership with the brand.

"Jen really believes in starting her day with movement because it helps her feel energized and grounded," longtime trainer Dani Coleman told First for Women in March.

"Her routine truly depends on her schedule. When we have time together, we might do a longer session that's around 40 minutes to an hour."