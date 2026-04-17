EXCLUSIVE: Kim Basinger's Quest to Save Mickey Rourke — Hollywood Wreck's Former Co-Star Reaches Out to Help Fallen 'Wrestler' Star Off the Mat

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 73-year-old The Wrestler star, who recently sported a bizarre reddish hairdo, was evicted from his alleged rat-infested pad for non-payment of $59,000 in rent, and then turned down a GoFundMe page set up by his manager that reportedly collected $100,000 in donations.

Kim Basinger is denying buzz of a feud with her former leading man, Mickey Rourke , and a source said the beauty's proving it by stepping in to help the money-challenged hunk, who was just evicted from his Los Angeles rental home.

Kim Basinger reportedly reached out to Mickey Rourke after his eviction from a Los Angeles rental over unpaid rent.

Now Basinger, his costar from their smoldering 1986 erotic romance 9½ Weeks, is anxious to help, said an insider.

"Kim is a very low-key person, so she'd never talk about it, but as soon as she heard about Mickey's situation, she reached out to offer him help," tattles the insider.

"The problem is Mickey's got so much pride, and he doesn't want to admit how bad things have gotten for him, so he's been very reluctant to accept anything from her.

"To her credit, she's not giving up on him. She says she knows how hard it can be to struggle when you're in the public eye."