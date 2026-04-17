EXCLUSIVE: Kim Basinger's Quest to Save Mickey Rourke — Hollywood Wreck's Former Co-Star Reaches Out to Help Fallen 'Wrestler' Star Off the Mat
April 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kim Basinger is denying buzz of a feud with her former leading man, Mickey Rourke, and a source said the beauty's proving it by stepping in to help the money-challenged hunk, who was just evicted from his Los Angeles rental home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 73-year-old The Wrestler star, who recently sported a bizarre reddish hairdo, was evicted from his alleged rat-infested pad for non-payment of $59,000 in rent, and then turned down a GoFundMe page set up by his manager that reportedly collected $100,000 in donations.
Kim Basinger Steps In to Help
Now Basinger, his costar from their smoldering 1986 erotic romance 9½ Weeks, is anxious to help, said an insider.
"Kim is a very low-key person, so she'd never talk about it, but as soon as she heard about Mickey's situation, she reached out to offer him help," tattles the insider.
"The problem is Mickey's got so much pride, and he doesn't want to admit how bad things have gotten for him, so he's been very reluctant to accept anything from her.
"To her credit, she's not giving up on him. She says she knows how hard it can be to struggle when you're in the public eye."
Basinger’s Empathy Fuels Rescue Mission
Indeed, the 72-year-old Oscar winner for L.A. Confidential has reportedly battled agoraphobia – panic attacks linked to a fear of open spaces – and suffered many periods in her life when the outside world felt overwhelming.
"That's why she has so much empathy for what he's going through," said the insider.
"She's offered to line up a place for him to stay while he gets back on his feet, is willing to loan him money, and has even talked about wanting to help him rebuild his reputation in Hollywood after his Big Brother scandal."
Rourke was reportedly kicked off U.K. TV's Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025 for using "inappropriate... sexual language" to a young actress and being threatening and aggressive to a male contestant.
Rourke Resists Basinger’s Lifeline
Now, Basinger is hoping to get Rourke out of his current mess, but "the only thing holding this all back is Mickey," added the source.
"It's frustrating for Kim, but she won't let this go. She wants to see Mickey find his way out of this and get back on his feet."