Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Basinger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Basinger's Quest to Save Mickey Rourke — Hollywood Wreck's Former Co-Star Reaches Out to Help Fallen 'Wrestler' Star Off the Mat

Kim Basinger has reached out to help Mickey Rourke, the fallen 'Wrestler' star, in Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Kim Basinger has reached out to help Mickey Rourke, the fallen 'Wrestler' star, in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Basinger is denying buzz of a feud with her former leading man, Mickey Rourke, and a source said the beauty's proving it by stepping in to help the money-challenged hunk, who was just evicted from his Los Angeles rental home.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 73-year-old The Wrestler star, who recently sported a bizarre reddish hairdo, was evicted from his alleged rat-infested pad for non-payment of $59,000 in rent, and then turned down a GoFundMe page set up by his manager that reportedly collected $100,000 in donations.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Basinger Steps In to Help

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Basinger reportedly reached out to Mickey Rourke after his eviction from a Los Angeles rental over unpaid rent.
Source: MEGA

Kim Basinger reportedly reached out to Mickey Rourke after his eviction from a Los Angeles rental over unpaid rent.

Article continues below advertisement

Now Basinger, his costar from their smoldering 1986 erotic romance 9½ Weeks, is anxious to help, said an insider.

"Kim is a very low-key person, so she'd never talk about it, but as soon as she heard about Mickey's situation, she reached out to offer him help," tattles the insider.

"The problem is Mickey's got so much pride, and he doesn't want to admit how bad things have gotten for him, so he's been very reluctant to accept anything from her.

"To her credit, she's not giving up on him. She says she knows how hard it can be to struggle when you're in the public eye."

Article continues below advertisement

Basinger’s Empathy Fuels Rescue Mission

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Rourke has been reluctant to accept help from Basinger despite her repeated offers.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Rourke has been reluctant to accept help from Basinger despite her repeated offers.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the 72-year-old Oscar winner for L.A. Confidential has reportedly battled agoraphobia – panic attacks linked to a fear of open spaces – and suffered many periods in her life when the outside world felt overwhelming.

"That's why she has so much empathy for what he's going through," said the insider.

"She's offered to line up a place for him to stay while he gets back on his feet, is willing to loan him money, and has even talked about wanting to help him rebuild his reputation in Hollywood after his Big Brother scandal."

Rourke was reportedly kicked off U.K. TV's Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025 for using "inappropriate... sexual language" to a young actress and being threatening and aggressive to a male contestant.

Article continues below advertisement

Rourke Resists Basinger’s Lifeline

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
J. Lo struggles with empty nest emotions as her kids prepare to leave home, impacting her daily life.

EXCLUSIVE: Emotional J. Lo's Empty Nest — 'Softhearted' Singer 'Struggling With Preparations for Kids to Leave Home'

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Dealt Huge Death Blow as He Continues Cancer Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The source claimed Basinger is trying to help Rourke recover following his 'Celebrity Big Brother' controversy.
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Basinger is trying to help Rourke recover following his 'Celebrity Big Brother' controversy.

Now, Basinger is hoping to get Rourke out of his current mess, but "the only thing holding this all back is Mickey," added the source.

"It's frustrating for Kim, but she won't let this go. She wants to see Mickey find his way out of this and get back on his feet."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.