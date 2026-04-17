EXCLUSIVE: Emotional J. Lo's Empty Nest — 'Softhearted' Singer 'Struggling With Preparations for Kids to Leave Home'
April 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Softhearted singer Jennifer Lopez is getting sentimental as son Max and daughter Emme – the 18-year-old twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – prepare to leave home for college later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jen Is 'Bursting With Pride'
"This is hitting Jennifer right in the heart," an insider shared. "She's bursting with pride – but at the same time she's devastated that her babies are suddenly all grown up.
"Jennifer worked incredibly hard to give Max and Emme a real childhood. She made sure they stayed grounded. They're thoughtful, smart kids, and she's unbelievably proud of the young people they've become."
Trying To Focus On The Joy
Friends said Lopez is trying to focus on the joy of the moment – and the close bond the three of them share.
"She reminds herself that this is exactly what she raised them to do," the source said. "Spread their wings and chase their dreams."