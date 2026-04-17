'Romantic Homicide' Singer D4vd Arrested in Chilling Case of Teen Found Dead in His Tesla

“Romantic Homicide” singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the disturbing death of a 14-year-old girl whose decomposing body was discovered inside a Tesla registered to the artist.

The 21-year-old musician — born David Anthony Burke — was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, April 16, on suspicion of murder, according to multiple reports. He is currently being held without bail as prosecutors prepare to review the case.

The arrest marks a major development in a months-long investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a Southern California teen who was reported missing in 2024.