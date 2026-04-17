EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Dealt Huge Death Blow as He Continues Cancer Battle

Charles, 77, who has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis earlier this year, is said to be reflecting on the loss of Henney, who served as his press secretary from 1993 to 2000. Her death was confirmed via an online tribute page, with a funeral held last week at Worthing Crematorium in southern England.

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. Henney's tenure coincided with major upheaval for the royal family, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the early stages of Charles' relationship with Queen Camilla, now 78.

Those familiar with Charles' inner circle say the timing of Henney's passing has had a particular emotional impact, given his current health challenges.

"This has come as a deeply personal blow for King Charles at an already difficult time," one source told us. "Sandy was there during some of the most testing moments of his life, and losing someone tied to that period has stirred a lot of reflection."