EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Dealt Huge Death Blow as He Continues Cancer Battle
April 16 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has been dealt a fresh personal blow amid his ongoing cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch is said to have been left devastated following news of the death of his former press secretary, Sandy Henney, as she was a key figure during one of the most turbulent periods of his public life.
A 'Deeply Personal Blow for King Charles'
Charles, 77, who has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis earlier this year, is said to be reflecting on the loss of Henney, who served as his press secretary from 1993 to 2000. Her death was confirmed via an online tribute page, with a funeral held last week at Worthing Crematorium in southern England.
No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. Henney's tenure coincided with major upheaval for the royal family, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the early stages of Charles' relationship with Queen Camilla, now 78.
Those familiar with Charles' inner circle say the timing of Henney's passing has had a particular emotional impact, given his current health challenges.
"This has come as a deeply personal blow for King Charles at an already difficult time," one source told us. "Sandy was there during some of the most testing moments of his life, and losing someone tied to that period has stirred a lot of reflection."
Inside Sandy Henney's Role
A palace aide added: "With everything he is facing health-wise, there is a sense this loss carries extra weight – it's a reminder of a past that shaped him, and of people who stood alongside him when the monarchy was under intense strain."
Henney played a central role in managing communications during a volatile royal era marked by shifting public attitudes toward the monarchy. She accompanied Charles on international tours, including visits to Canada and Uruguay, and was tasked with navigating the fallout from Diana's death, which triggered widespread and global criticism of the royal family.
Her departure from her role in 2000 followed a dispute over photographs taken at Prince William's 18th birthday, which led to a copyright row involving media outlets and the palace.
At the time, St James's Palace acknowledged the controversy in a statement, saying: "It is a matter of deep regret that confusion has arisen over the photographs commissioned to mark Prince William's 18th birthday."
Sandy Henney Talks Pressures of Being Press Secretary
The statement added: "The copyright of these pictures should have been established at the time they were taken to ensure that St. James' Palace owned the copyright and that any proceeds arising from the use of the photographs went to charity as had normally happened in the past."
Henney later reflected on the pressures of her role in the 2015 documentary Reinventing the Royals, describing the atmosphere in London following Diana's death.
She said: "I remember briefing one of our private secretaries on the phone and saying, 'I know you're seeing it on television, but you really have to be here in London to feel the atmosphere. People here are really anti-monarchy.'"
Henney added at the time: "I have to say, yeah, I was worried in terms of where was this going to go?"
Online tributes describe Henney as a figure of "kindness" and "warmth," underscoring her reputation among colleagues. For Charles, the loss is said to resonate beyond professional ties, reflecting a connection to a defining chapter in both his personal life and the history of the modern monarchy.
A source said: "The king has been continuing his duties in a limited capacity while undergoing cancer treatment, as he is desperately trying to balance official responsibilities with his private health fight, and losses like this just make things worse for him."