EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor's Decision to Live His Life Teetotal Sent His Mother Queen Elizabeth Into Spiral of Worry For His Future

According to Hardman's account, Andrew's abstinence from alcohol was not viewed simply as a lifestyle choice but as part of a broader pattern that unsettled those around him and made them and his mother think he was an overgrown child.

A source told Hardman: "(Andrew) never drank alcohol and always stuck to room-temperature water."

The same insider added: "Fair enough, but I once asked him why, and he answered like a child: 'I tasted it once when I was a teenager, and I didn't like it' (he said.) That's why the Queen would always worry about him."

Another passage in the book states about Andrew: "He sometimes went to nightclubs, but he did not drink, he did not take drugs."

Andrew himself has previously addressed the issue, offering a straightforward explanation for his abstinence.

He has said about booze: "I haven't got the head for it."

Despite this, reports emerged in November 2025 that a crate of champagne had been delivered to Royal Lodge, his now-former residence, adding a layer of ambiguity to his public stance over drinking.